SC says Tamil Nadu Governor delaying Bills a matter of serious concern

The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday, November 10, issued a notice to the union government on a plea filed by the Tamil Nadu government against Governor RN Ravi for delay in assenting Bills passed by the state legislature. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud said that the petition raised a “matter of serious concern” and decided to call for assistance from Attorney General R Venkataramani or Solicitor General Tushar Mehta in the matter.

The bench comprising of Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, also decided to take up the matter immediately after Diwali break- tentatively on November 20.

During the hearing, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing on state government’s behalf, said that bills passed two to three years back are still pending with the Governor for assent. Singhvi highlighted that the Governor is not granting sanction for prosecution of Ministers or MLAs involved in corruption cases, adding that more than 54 files relating to remission of prisoners are pending with him.