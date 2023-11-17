TN govt to reintroduce 10 bills returned by Governor RN Ravi in Assembly

A special session of the Tamil Nadu Assembly will be convened on Saturday, November 18 to re-pass the bills returned by Governor RN Ravi, Assembly Speaker M Appavu announced on Thursday, November 16. The decision comes in the wake of the Supreme Court pulling up Ravi for his inordinate delay in assenting to bills passed by the Assembly. In October this year, the Tamil Nadu state government had petitioned the apex court against RN Ravi regarding the delay in assenting to bills and had said that the governor had positioned himself as a “political rival to the legitimately elected government.”

During the last hearing, the Supreme Court had observed that it was a matter of serious concern that the Governor was sitting on various bills and other important documents sent to him by the government. In its petition the state government had also said that Ravi had not signed remission orders, day to day files and appointment orders, adding that there are delays in approving recruitment orders, granting approval to prosecute MLAs involved in corruption.

Following the Supreme Court’s order the Governor is said to have returned ten out of the ten bills pending before him. One of the bills is aimed at clipping the Governor's authority to appoint vice chancellors of state-run universities. There is also a bill, among others, seeking prosecution of ex-ministers from the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).