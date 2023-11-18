TN CM moves 3rd resolution against Guv Ravi, reintroduces 10 bills returned by him

Stalin said that despite the government’s efforts to raise these issues with the President of India through letters and MPs’ visits, there has been no change in the Governor’s attitude, which led them to approach the Supreme Court. In October this year, the Tamil Nadu state government had petitioned the apex court against Governor Ravi regarding the delay in assenting to bills and had said that the governor had positioned himself as a “ political rival to the legitimately elected government .”

The Supreme Court had, on November 10, pulled up Ravi for the inordinate delay in giving assent to Bills passed by the Assembly. The court observed that it was a “matter of serious concern”. Following the Supreme Court’s order, the Governor returned all 10 Bills that were pending before him.

“The BJP pressures non-BJP states through Governors. Now, after the Supreme Court slammed him, some Bills are immediately returned, while some are given assent,” Stalin noted.

Stalin cited Article 200 (Assent to Bills) of the Indian Constitution to state that when an Assembly re-adopts the same Bill, the Governor is supposed to give assent. He also informed the Assembly that the 10 returned Bills have been placed before the Assembly once again. “The Assembly urges the Governor to reconsider the 10 bills, according to Rule 143 (Reconsideration of Bills returned by Governor) of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly rules,” he said.

According to Rule 143, “When a Bill that has been passed by the Assembly is returned by the Governor to the Assembly for reconsideration, the point or points referred for reconsideration or the amendments recommended by the Governor shall be put before the Assembly by the Speaker and shall be discussed and voted upon in the same manner as amendments to a Bill, or in such other manner as the Speaker may consider most convenient for their consideration by the Assembly.”