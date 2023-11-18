TN CM moves 3rd resolution against Guv Ravi, reintroduces 10 bills returned by him

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin moved a resolution urging Governor RN Ravi to give assent to 10 bills that he had returned on November 13. The resolution was moved during a Special Assembly Session held on Saturday, November 18. Stalin said that the Governor did not provide any reasons for returning the Bills, merely mentioning that he withholds assent. "The Assembly feels that withholding assent and returning Bills without giving any reason is unacceptable," the Chief Minister added. He slammed the Governor saying that even though the post of Governor should ideally be removed, those occupying it should act according to democratic principles as long as it exists.
Stalin said that the Special Session was convened considering the urgency and necessity of taking care of the welfare of the people and upholding the values of democracy. Stating that the government has responded appropriately to all the questions and doubts raised by Governor Ravi on several occasions, Stalin alleged that he refused assent for the 10 bills based on his “whims and fancies” and that it is an insult to the Assembly and the people of the state.
He alleged that day in and day out, the Governor’s thoughts and actions are focussed on posing hurdles in the state governments schemes and plans. Stating that the Governor has been making comments on public stages against Tamil culture, literature, and social structure, Stalin said, “The problem between the Governor and the Assembly is not just about the Bills, but also about social justice.”
Stalin said that despite the government’s efforts to raise these issues with the President of India through letters and MPs’ visits, there has been no change in the Governor’s attitude, which led them to approach the Supreme Court. In October this year, the Tamil Nadu state government had petitioned the apex court against Governor Ravi regarding the delay in assenting to bills and had said that the governor had positioned himself as a “.”
The Supreme Court had, on November 10, pulled up Ravi for the inordinate delay in giving assent to Bills passed by the Assembly. The court that it was a “matter of serious concern”. Following the Supreme Court’s order, the Governor returned all 10 Bills that were pending before him.
“The BJP pressures non-BJP states through Governors. Now, after the Supreme Court slammed him, some Bills are immediately returned, while some are given assent,” Stalin noted.
Stalin cited Article 200 (Assent to Bills) of the Indian Constitution to state that when an Assembly re-adopts the same Bill, the Governor is supposed to give assent. He also informed the Assembly that the 10 returned Bills have been placed before the Assembly once again. “The Assembly urges the Governor to reconsider the 10 bills, according to Rule 143 (Reconsideration of Bills returned by Governor) of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly rules,” he said.
According to Rule 143, “When a Bill that has been passed by the Assembly is returned by the Governor to the Assembly for reconsideration, the point or points referred for reconsideration or the amendments recommended by the Governor shall be put before the Assembly by the Speaker and shall be discussed and voted upon in the same manner as amendments to a Bill, or in such other manner as the Speaker may consider most convenient for their consideration by the Assembly.”
Of the 10, two Bills were adopted and passed by the 15th Assembly in 2020 during the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) regime, and the remaining eight were passed in 2022 by the 16th Assembly led by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government. Another Bill is related to the proposal of an amendment that would give the Chief Minister the power to take over the role of Chancellor of Universities, a post that is traditionally held by the Governor.
This is the third resolution that Stalin has moved against the Governor ever since he became Chief Minister. The was moved on January 9, when the Governor omitted three portions from his customary address pertaining to Ambedkar, Dravidian leaders, Dravidian model of governance, and on the law and order situation in Tamil Nadu. The second was in April this year, when CM Stalin saying that the Governor should stop acting against the welfare of the public and approve the Bills passed by the House within the stipulated time.