SC pulls up Kerala Governor for delay in approving Bills

The Supreme Court, on Wednesday, November 29, pulled up Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan for the prolonged delay in approving bills passed by the state legislative Assembly. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud and comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra emphasised that there was no reason for delaying eight bills for a two-year period.

The court underscored that the power of the Governor cannot be used to pause the legislative process of lawmaking by the state legislature. The bench also said that it would consider laying down guidelines on when a Governor can send Bills to the President. The court was hearing a petition filed by the Kerala government against the Governor’s inaction about the bills.

Senior Advocate and former Attorney General for India KK Venugopal, arguing for the Kerala government, informed the court that after the Supreme Court issued a notice to the Governor in the case, he cleared one bill and referred the other seven bills to the President. "For two years a welfare bill is not allowed to be law. The governance of the state is suffering. This is adversarial. Unless your lordships step in very strongly, it will affect citizens," Venugopal argued and sought the court permission to amend its petition so as to seek guidelines.