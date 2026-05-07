Beyond anti-incumbency: What Kerala’s verdict says about the LDF

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Kerala has a reputation for political predictability. Governments come, governments go, and every five years, voters quietly switch sides. It’s a rhythm the state has followed for decades. So when the Left Democratic Front (LDF) lost in 2026, it could have been dismissed as just that, the system doing what it always does. The numbers, however, make that explanation feel insufficient.

The LDF has fallen from 99 seats in 2021 to just 35. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)], which had led that victory, has been reduced to 26 seats, a steep drop from 62 and one of its weakest performances in decades. Thirteen ministers have lost, and long-held strongholds have slipped. And even in Dharmadom, a constituency that rarely produces uncertainty, Pinarayi Vijayan found himself trailing in the early rounds before recovering.

This is not how a routine alternation looks. It suggests that while Kerala may have returned to its pattern, it has done so with unusual force, and that force usually signals that something deeper has shifted.

The most immediate explanation is anti-incumbency, and it would be misleading to ignore it. Ten years in power was always going to test a government in Kerala’s political climate, no matter how strong its record may be. The accumulated dissatisfaction appears to have surfaced across the state in 2026, and the defeat of ministers across key portfolios indicates that voters were willing to hold the government directly accountable.

Yet anti-incumbency alone does not fully explain what happened. If it did, the shift would have been more uniform, a straightforward transfer of support from one front to another. Instead, what this election revealed was a set of fractures within the LDF itself, and those fractures played out in ways that directly influenced the results.

When internal dissent turns electoral

Some of the most consequential blows to the CPI(M) in this election did not come from the opposition. They came from people who had once been deeply embedded within the party itself.

The clearest example came from Payyannur, one of the CPI(M)’s most enduring strongholds. The constituency had remained with the party continuously since 1967, and in 2021, outgoing MLA TI Madhusoodanan had secured not just a massive victory margin of nearly 50,000 votes, but also 62.49% of the vote share — the highest vote percentage secured by any candidate in Kerala that year. Even KK Shailaja, whose Mattannur victory became symbolic of the LDF wave in 2021, had polled a slightly lower vote percentage despite winning by a bigger margin.

This is the constituency where V Kunhikrishnan, a rebel candidate backed by the UDF, defeated Madhusoodanan by 7,487 votes in 2026.

Kunhikrishnan himself had been a district committee member and a long-time organisational figure in Kannur. His rebellion followed months of public criticism against the local leadership, particularly against Madhusoodanan, including allegations of financial irregularities and the misuse of funds, including a martyr’s fund. The party expelled Kunhikrishnan, but that expulsion only strengthened the image he was trying to build, which was that of an old cadre member taking on a leadership that had become inaccessible and arrogant.