Kerala election: Veena George, MB Rajesh, P Rajeev among LDF ministers who lost

As many as 13 ministers of Kerala’s Left Democratic Front government were defeated in the 2026 assembly election. In the sweeping victory for the Congress-led United Democratic Front, ministers holding key posts in the previous LDF government, including Veena George (Health & Woman and Child Welfare), MB Rajesh (Local Self Government & Excise), and P Rajeev (Industries & Law), lost the election.

The LDF, led by the Communist Party of India (Marxist), won only 35 of the 140 assembly seats, five years after its historic re-election in the state. Even Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan trailed the UDF candidate VP Abdul Rasheed for several rounds before regaining his lead in Dharmadom, a constituency he had last won with a margin of over 50,000 votes. This time, his margin fell to less than 20,000 votes.

Apart from the chief minister, those who retained their seats among the council of ministers are KN Balagopal (Finance), PA Mohammed Riyas (Public Works Department & Tourism), K Rajan (Revenue), Saji Cherian (Fisheries, Culture & Youth Affairs), P Prasad (Agriculture), and GR Anil (Food & Civil Supplies).

Veena George, a two-time legislator from Aranmula, lost to Youth Congress leader Abin Varkey by 18,985 votes. Her ten years in the assembly, and especially the last five as health minister, were marked by a series of controversies. Her foray into politics from journalism, and her later replacement of KK Shailaja as health minister, had both been viewed with a certain amount of cynicism and mistrust. From criticism over medical negligence to rows over an alleged attack on her in February, Veena remained in the headlines for much of the last five years. In an interview with TNM before the election, she said that she was targeted by sections of the media.