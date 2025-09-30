CPI(M)’s social engineering gambit: Wooing Hindu communities to keep BJP at bay

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Ahead of the Assembly elections, the Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala pulled off what once seemed unlikely—successfully aligning the support of the leadership of two dominant Hindu communities, the Nair Service Society (NSS) and the SNDP Yogam, for the Global Ayyappa Sangamam, much to the chagrin of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which opposed the conclave.

For the Communist Party of India (Marxist), which faced bitter criticism from the NSS during the 2018 controversy over the entry of women into Sabarimala, this marks a dramatic turnaround. It has also instilled in them a quiet confidence that the LDF may return to power in 2026 despite the odds.

CPI(M) state secretary MV Govindan recently said that women’s entry into Sabarimala is a closed chapter. Without naming the communities that threw its weight behind the Sangamam, he said the sections of society that had reservations about the LDF’s agenda are recognising the Pinarayi Vijayan government’s honesty of purpose and flocking to the ruling front in sizable numbers.

For decades, G Sukumaran Nair, the powerful general secretary of the NSS, has justified his organisation’s political stance with the doctrine of Samadooram—equidistance from all parties—and, when questioned, refined it as Sheridooram, the “right distance.” He has sparred with the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left government repeatedly, and during the 2021 Assembly polls he even openly called for a change in government.

Ahead of the 2026 elections, Nair’s shift in tone marks a dramatic departure from his usual balancing act.

The Sangamam, attended by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan along with leaders of both community organisations, represented a striking shift in Kerala’s political landscape. Sukumaran Nair openly backed the government, saying: “The government could have allowed young women to enter Sabarimala but deliberately chose not to.” While praising the revised stance, he tore into the Opposition, accusing the Congress of “deceitful politics” and faulting the BJP and the Union government for “doing nothing for devotees”.

The UDF and the BJP boycotted the Sangamam, but it received support from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, whose message, praising the event, was read at the event.

Veteran journalist and political analyst MG Radhakrishnan offers a broader context: “In 2024, a major allegation against the LDF was that they were anti-Hindu and engaged in minority appeasement. The party itself analysed this perception and realised that its vote bank was eroding. A significant shift was observed among the Ezhava community, traditionally the Left’s backbone, especially in regions like Alappuzha and Thiruvananthapuram,” he said.

On September 3, CM Pinarayi described SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan as “someone who tries to implement Sree Narayana Guru’s ideologies in practical life.” The remarks were widely flayed, as Vellappally has made communally loaded statements on various occasions. In 2024, Vellappally had also accused the CPI(M) of Muslim appeasement.

Speaking to the media after inaugurating the Sangamam—an event he attended by travelling in the CM’s car—Vellappally declared: “I am a devotee of Chief Minister Pinarayi.”

Vellappally also openly backed Pinarayi’s continued leadership: “I like Chief Minister Pinarayi. In the past, we have praised each other, and next time too, it is he who will be Chief Minister—no one else can match his leadership within the Left Front. Others may be worthy, but only Pinarayi has the power to manage everyone and move forward.”

On questions of faith, he sought to soften the ideological gap between the Left and Hindu devotees: “Even though Communists speak of atheism for ideology’s sake, most of them are devotees at heart. Pinarayi himself has come here twice—would he do so if he were not a devotee? He accepted Ayyappan with his heart today.”

The CPI(M) over the past few months had signalled a recalibration of its political strategy by unleashing a critique of Muslim organisations such as the Jamaat-e-Islami, leading to criticism that it was walking away from secular principles in the pursuit of majority appeasement.

The latest instance of the LDF’s Hindu outreach came last Friday when the Kerala government honoured Mata Amritanandamayi during the silver jubilee observance of her address in Malayalam at the United Nations General Assembly Hall.

The event, part of Amritavarsham 72—celebrating Amma’s 72nd birthday—was held at the Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham campus in Amritapuri. Kerala Culture Minister Saji Cheriyan’s act of hugging and garlanding Mata Amritanandamayi drew sharp criticism, even from Left-leaning circles.

MG Radhakrishnan says the LDF’s outreach to Hindu communities is part of a deliberate recalibration: “The LDF has been working to shed its anti-Hindu image. In the last election, this perception had cost them heavily. Muslim groups largely consolidated behind the UDF, while a section of Christians in Thrissur voted for the BJP. With the erosion of its Ezhava base, the CPI(M) recognised that it could not align with the BJP, so the only viable strategy was to strengthen ties with community organisations. This became essential for survival since losing both minority and majority votes would leave the Left with no foundation.”

VD Satheesan, Leader of the Opposition, has accused the LDF of turning Sabarimala into an election gimmick to win Hindu votes. “For nine years they did not do anything on Sabarimala. Now, in this 10th year, they show fake faith. The Devaswom Minister proudly read the message of Yogi Adityanath (at the conclave). With all this, the CPI(M) has given space to communal forces and to the BJP in Kerala,” Satheesan charged.

The NSS’ support of the LDF has led to criticism of Sukumaran Nair. Several posters came up in towns like Pathanamthitta and Thiruvalla, accusing him of betraying Ayyappa devotees.

CPI(M)’s MV Govindan, however, defended Nair’s move, saying: “People from all sections want the LDF to come back for the third time. The statement (by Sukumaran Nair) proves that. LDF has always been with the believers,” he said.

MG Radhakrishnan said that the Ayyappa Sangamam has helped the LDF establish better connections with the NSS, SNDP, and Kerala Pulaya Maha Sabha (KPMS). “The party’s current move can be seen as part of a broader social engineering effort to soften the impact of anti-incumbency. It cannot be described as “soft Sangh,” but rather as a pro-Hindu outreach aimed at regaining Hindu support. In the run-up to elections, such strategies are common for any political party seeking to safeguard its vote share,” he said.

The LDF is also planning to conduct a state-level minority convention, as part of their social engineering efforts.