Why citizens are flocking LDF govt’s Nava Kerala Sadas venues with petitions

"My husband battles mental health issues and my daughter is in 10th standard. Shouldering the responsibility of being the sole provider for my family, the prospect of meeting day-to-day expenses is daunting, let alone dreaming of owning a house. My husband, who is 52, also requires a pension, a plea I've included in my petition," said Jothi.

For 20 years, Seetha, now a 48-year-old, had been giving applications in the panchayath for help to build a house. Currently, she lives in a small shed in Thenoor and dreams of a secured house. Seetha and her 24-year-old son work daily wage jobs. “We have a plot but cannot afford to build a house. It has been 20 years since I dreamed of a house and this is my last hope," Seetha said after submitting the petition.

Saithali, a 61-year-old man from Ottapalam constituency gave a petition for treatment assistance for his wife on December 1. “She has been bedridden for six years and urgently needs to undergo a knee transplantation surgery. I am the only breadwinner in the family and my kids are still studying. We cannot afford the surgery and I am hoping that the government will help us,” Saithali said.

Sudheer, a disabled person from Lakkidi, who earns his livelihood by selling lottery tickets had applied for a house under the Life Mission scheme but was turned down. He also faced difficulties in obtaining a loan from banks. Sudheer attended the Sadas since it was his only way out. “My wife works as a cook in a private school, and I have two daughters. I can’t afford to build a house. This is my only hope now,” Sudheer said.

Rasiya and Balkis came to give an application for a water connection to their house near Mayannur in East Ottapalam. “We need to cross a railway line to collect water in pots from another house. It is hard for us in the summertime as 40 to 50 pots are needed every day. Municipality denied us the connections because there are only six houses in the area,” said Rasiya. It is not safe to cross the railway line every time, she said.