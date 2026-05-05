LDF faces rout in Wayanad, UDF wins all 3 constituencies

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The devastating 2024 landslide thrust Wayanad into sharp public focus, turning the region into a symbol of both human tragedy and administrative scrutiny. As survivors struggled to rebuild their lives, the political discourse centred around the rehabilitation with the Left Democratic Front government boasting about its efficient governance in promptly constructing a 410-house 3 BHK township.

However, contrary to the hopes of the LDF, the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) staged a decisive sweep winning all three Assembly constituencies in the hill district.

In Mananthavady, Usha Vijayan unseated sitting minister O R Kelu by 10,543 votes, halting his bid for a third consecutive win. In Kalpetta, one of the worst-affected areas during the disaster, T Siddique secured a second term commanding victory with 97,379 votes, defeating P K Anil Kumar of the Rashtriya Janata Dal by a margin of 45,031 votes. Meanwhile, in Sulthanbathery, I C Balakrishnan retained his seat for a third straight term with 78,936 votes, defeating CPI (M)’s M S Viswanathan by 16,597 votes.

The outcome marked a repeat of 2011, when the LDF failed to win a single seat in Wayanad. While it is traditionally a Congress stronghold, and its parliamentary constituency currently being represented by Priyanka Gandhi, the LDF had won the Mananthavady constituency in the last two elections. This time, however, the UDF’s clean sweep reflected a broader consolidation.

The landslide’s aftermath remains central to the verdict. While the LDF government has highlighted its 410-house rehabilitation township, only 178 homes have been completed and handed over, with many beneficiaries reporting that the houses are not yet fully livable.

Meanwhile, the Congress party, which had promised to build 100 houses, also faces criticism for slow progress, having only acquired land and laid foundation stones months after the tragedy.

Beyond rehabilitation, long-standing concerns over healthcare access, poor transportation infrastructure, and rising human-animal conflict continued to shape public opinion. Residents have voiced frustration that Wayanad remains neglected compared to other districts.

Lack of medical access remains a major issue. Although the Mananthavady district hospital was upgraded into a medical college, the facility is not yet fully functional. Residents are often forced to travel long distances to the neighbouring district of Kozhikode for emergency medical care, navigating the congested Thamarassery Ghat.

