The irony of being Veena George: From newsroom to hostile headlines

Squinty-eyed and sun-burnt, a dozen odd journalists stood outside the Pathanamthitta Juma Masjid on the day of Eid, March 20. Word was out that the town’s legislator and Kerala Health Minister, Veena George, was inside.

With the tail-end of her sari wrapped around her, Veena stopped every step of the way to exchange a few words with the believers and made hasty responses to journalists walking alongside and shooting questions about the upcoming election.

She later sat down for an interview and told us that she no longer identified with the current state of journalism. Veena, who was once hailed for becoming the first woman executive editor of a Malayalam news channel, said she never wants to go back to journalism.

The world as Veena knew changed colours when she switched to politics in 2016. At the time, she had just been offered a higher position at a different channel, but having decided to step into politics she had to decline the offer. The same channel, she said, began attacking her from the day she stepped into politics. A large part of the media became so hostile to her in a matter of days that Veena said she felt alienated and targeted. The attacks sharpened as she assumed charge as Health Minister in 2021.

The last five years were – to sum it up in one word – eventful, for Veena. A series of incidents, ending with Kerala Students Union (KSU) activists physically confronting her at the Kannur railway station in February, made it a tumultuous political journey. From a corruption allegation about her office staffer taking bribes (which was dismissed in court) to the row over the murder of a young doctor on duty, along with accusations of medical negligence, lack of medical equipment, and a death caused by a hospital building collapse, Veena has remained in the limelight.

Veena has time and again pointed out that the opposition, with the support of certain media, found the Health Department an easy target. She said that the achievements of the department, including the building of superspecialty hospitals, the availability of cath labs, and the record reduction of infant mortality rate to 5, were mostly ignored by the same media outlets.