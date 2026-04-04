The irony of being Veena George: From newsroom to hostile headlines

Squinty-eyed and sun-burnt, a dozen odd journalists stood outside the Pathanamthitta Juma Masjid on the day of Eid, March 20. Word was out that the town’s legislator and Kerala Health Minister, Veena George, was inside. With the tail-end of her sari wrapped around her, Veena stopped every step of the way to exchange a few words with the believers and made hasty responses to journalists walking alongside and shooting questions about the upcoming election. She later sat down for an interview and told us that she no longer identified with the current state of journalism. Veena, who was once hailed for becoming the first woman executive editor of a Malayalam news channel, said she never wants to go back to journalism. The world as Veena knew changed colours when she switched to politics in 2016. At the time, she had just been offered a higher position at a different channel, but having decided to step into politics she had to decline the offer. The same channel, she said, began attacking her from the day she stepped into politics. A large part of the media became so hostile to her in a matter of days that Veena said she felt alienated and targeted. The attacks sharpened as she assumed charge as Health Minister in 2021. The last five years were – to sum it up in one word – eventful, for Veena. A series of incidents, ending with Kerala Students Union (KSU) activists physically confronting her at the Kannur railway station in February, made it a tumultuous political journey. From a corruption allegation about her office staffer taking bribes (which was dismissed in court) to the row over the murder of a young doctor on duty, along with accusations of medical negligence, lack of medical equipment, and a death caused by a hospital building collapse, Veena has remained in the limelight. Veena has time and again pointed out that the opposition, with the support of certain media, found the Health Department an easy target. She said that the achievements of the department, including the building of superspecialty hospitals, the availability of cath labs, and the record reduction of infant mortality rate to 5, were mostly ignored by the same media outlets.. A journalist for over 16 years, Veena walked into politics in the summer of 2016 when the state elections were on. She won the Aranmula seat twice for the Communist Party of India (Marxist), and in the last five years, served as the Minister for Health, Women and Child Development in the Left Democratic Front government of Kerala. Entry into politics amid intense media scrutiny Veena, who had in her television days worn elegant saris and matching jewellery and left her hair loose, adopted the faded clothes of a politician. A woman entering politics, she said, had to go the extra mile to prove that she was serious about her job. It was not enough that she was going on the ground and interacting with people, speaking in the Assembly for them, trying to ensure legislation that would make their lives better. She also had to look the part. The funky neckpieces were gone, the hair was tightly tied up, and a pair of spectacles became a permanent fixture. .Veena George, the first woman Executive Editor in the history of Malayalam TV news. Still, one of the first offensive remarks against her was about her appearance. In 2018, a man who had complaints about the state of the Pattanamthitta bus stand said that Veena only had time for her beauty parlour trips and church visits. Her gender and religion were both ridiculed. But she didn’t have second thoughts about joining politics, Veena told TNM when we met her at the constituency on Eid day. The idea had come up in 2014 during the parliamentary elections, and two years later, she was ready. .Veena’s foray into politics, predictably, was watched with interest and little-masked cynicism. Her background as a prominent television journalist for many years was held against her in her early years in politics. “In 2016, I called one of the editors in a channel and asked why they were targeting me like this. They said, ‘sorry Veena, I am helpless but this is our policy and I have to do this’. Recently, I heard that in the same channel there is a desk dedicated to creating news against me,” Veena said. TM Harshan, a senior television journalist who is now with News Malayalam, said this was driven by professional jealousy. “It was disturbing to senior media professionals that someone who had worked alongside them was now coming to power. They tried to establish very quickly that she was not fit for the job, they tried to label her a ‘monoact performer’,” Harshan said. In her schooldays, Veena had excelled in extracurricular activities such as monoact and classical dance. But when channels started using the ‘monoact winner’ epithet for her, they were not complimenting but using the tiresome tactic of demeaning a woman as someone who could not take politics seriously.. But the media scrutiny aside, Veena defeated Congress’ incumbent MLA Sivadasan Nair by over 7,600 votes in 2016 and almost overnight became a politician. Five years later, she beat him again, with a margin of over 19,000 votes. When the Left Democratic Front was re-elected in 2021, Pinarayi Vijayan’s decision to have a completely new cabinet and keep out previous ministers, including Health Minister KK Shailaja, led to a political storm. As accusations of sidelining Shailaja grew, attention also immediately fell on Veena, the MLA chosen to take charge of the Health ministry. Shailaja had won international acclaim and the love and respect of Kerala when she proactively controlled the early spread of the pandemic and lessened its later impact. Even without the pressure and prejudice, Veena had multiple challenges before her. COVID-19 deaths were on the rise with the new wave; Nipah would resurface, Zika too, and another deadly new disease would crop up. “Initially, yes, there seemed to be an unusual amount of media criticism of her, and it may have to do with professional ego. She had been a journalist like them and suddenly came to mainstream politics. But afterward, the attention she got was due to the fact that she was in charge of a sensitive department. Even her predecessors like PK Sreemathy (Minister in the LDF government of 2006-11) and KK Shailaja had been subject to such close scrutiny. She also had the added burden of being compared to Shailaja, a very popular leader,” said senior journalist Lakshmi Padma, who has earlier worked with Veena in Malayalam news channel India Vision. Veena began her journalism career at Kairali TV, a year after working as a physics lecturer. Journalists Priya Raveendran and Anupama Venkitesh, who both worked with Veena at India Vision, remembered how prepared she was for every interview and how thoroughly she researched each story. . “She would see the human angle in stories and she had none of the stereotypical eagerness of television journalists who create a hostile fight-each-other environment,” Priya said. Anupama, who has followed the media’s treatment of Veena since she entered politics, said it seemed so vicious and no other minister appeared to be subjected to such attacks. “The forceps incident (an act of medical negligience in 2017) which did not happen during her term has been mentioned so many times that people who watched these channels would connect Veena to it as soon as they heard it.” In mid March, just before Veena’s candidacy was announced, there were reports that her husband George Joseph had ‘written’ to the party asking for her to be excluded from elections, citing ‘family reasons’. The couple later clarified that George had not written such a letter but had called a party leader in the panic of the moment when Veena was recently attacked at the railway station, and their children, watching it on television, were worried. George Joseph told Reporter TV that he was speaking as a father when he contacted the party official. “The children were in Thiruvananthapuram and I was in Pathanamthitta when news of Veena’s attack came. They were expecting her to reach home by evening. When I called Veena, I understood that something very unexpected had happened, especially when she did not say no to my suggestion that I would go to her. Normally she tries not to trouble me for anything. When I reached Veena’s side, I understood the seriousness of the incident and I saw her in pain. The children were also anxious. So I called the district secretary to ask if her candidacy can be avoided this time.” Veena, in a YouTube interview, echoed the same reasons for George’s call to the CPI(M) leadership. But women politicians have faced similar attacks, Anupama said, recalling the labels assigned to KK Shailaja when she contested the Vadakara Lok Sabha election in 2024 and earlier too when she was the Health Minister, as ‘Covid Rani’. “The attacks were shocking at first but it happened so much that I got used to it. I learnt to ignore it. I stopped reading one particular newspaper and watching one particular channel… they were doing the most mudslinging,” Veena told us.. Veena said she loved journalism for the 16 years she spent in the profession. “But now I don’t ever want to go back,” she said. Facing protests through the years On February 25 this year, when Veena appeared with a neck brace after a particularly angry protest against her, labels were splashed on social media pages: best actor, monoact-performer and so on. A bunch of Kerala Students Union (KSU) activists marched towards her with black flags at the Kannur railway station. A scuffle broke out, with a crowd forming around them, that included police officials. Veena was later seen sitting down, nursing her neck, while she spoke to the police and security officials around her. Many leaders, including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, visited her at the hospital where she was admitted following the incident and strongly condemned the attack on her. But soon, a war of video narratives followed, some casting doubt on KSU’s version, while others strengthened the claim that she wasn’t touched. Public opinion appeared divided, with this debate visible in Pathanamthitta too. Jolly, who works in a phone shop, told us that while the Minister did some good work, she should avoid ‘such dramas’. “In a democracy, everyone has the right to protest, just as they have the right to vote. Calling that an attempt to murder her is too much,” Jolly said. . In later interviews, Veena said she was hurrying towards the elevator to catch her train after the incident when she felt a sharp pain in her neck and realised she could not travel that day. She told her staff to cancel the trip and was taken to the hospital for treatment. The protests were provoked by more than one incident of medical negligence. The latest had been a case where forceps were found inside the abdomens of two women who underwent surgeries in government hospitals in different years. “One of those cases did not even happen during my term, but much earlier in 2017. But all the blame came to me, of course. Some sections of the media made sure of that,” Veena told us. Veena’s tenure saw many such protests. Healthworker organisations like the KGMOA (Kerala Government Medical Officers’ Association) and the KGMCTA (Kerala Government Medical College Teachers’ Association) have gone on strike several times, demanding timely pay revisions and hiring of more staff. Asked about these protests within the department, Minister Veena told us that many posts were created under the Aardram mission. “Maximum number of posts were created in these 10 years – several thousands in the Directorate of Health Services and Medical Colleges also. Superspecialty posts in district hospitals – such as cardiologists, nephrologists, and neurologists – were also created. We also created openings for lab technicians, medical officers, staff nurses, and so on.” The longest strike was the months-long one by ASHA workers last year, demanding minimum monthly wages of Rs 21,000 annually in place of the honorarium and incentive which was half the amount. Veena held several talks with the protesting ASHAs and reiterated that the state will request the Union government to include them under the Labour Acts. However, the deadlock continued for months. .Delayed pay, lack of retirement benefits drive ASHA workers to strike again in Kerala. Veena told the Assembly that Kerala had raised the honorarium for ASHAs from Rs 1,000 in 2016 to Rs 7,000 in 2025. This was more than most other states, she said, and the incentive had to come from the Union government, which was not releasing arrears worth Rs 100 crore. The ASHAs ended their protest on November 1 after the Chief Minister announced a hike, raising their honorarium from Rs 7,000 to Rs 8,000 per month. Apart from protests, one of the biggest incidents to rock the Health Department was the murder of a young doctor at a taluk hospital in 2023. Twenty-two-year-old Dr Vandana Das was on duty at the Kottarakkara taluk hospital when the police brought a school teacher named G Sandeep for a medical examination. Sandeep unexpectedly turned violent and attacked the police and others, during which he stabbed Vandana several times with a pair of scissors. She succumbed to her injuries. Vandana’s death triggered state-wide protests from doctors, who were already agitated by sporadic attacks by relatives of patients. .Dr Vandana Das murder: Sandeep sentenced to 30 years and an additional life term\n. Veena, while expressing shock and grief, had shared comments she heard from other doctors at the hospital with the media. “The attacker was an accused brought by the police. This mol (affectionate term used for younger women, meaning daughter) was a house surgeon and was not so experienced. The doctors say that when such an attack occurred, she must have got frightened. It is very sad.” The Minister’s comments pointing out Vandana’s inexperience were immediately called insensitive and she came under severe criticism. Veena had to write another post, clarifying her statement. “How cruel is it to twist my words in such a tragic situation when a young woman was brutally murdered! Those who head media organisations as well as the Opposition should think about that. This shows the eagerness to create a controversy even in the face of a tragedy.” . Even when she visited Vandana’s home to pay her last respects, Congress MLA Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan ridiculed her, saying she was shedding “crocodile tears, using glycerine”. Veena on the work done by Health DepartmentIn all this mayhem, Veena fears that the actual achievements of the Health Department are under-appreciated and not reaching the public. “Just in Aranmula constituency we have two hospitals – the Kozhenchery district hospital and the general hospital. We constructed new blocks through funds from the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board. The general hospital has become a superspecialty hospital. Earlier, if they had chest pain, people in Pathanamthitta had to go to Kottayam Medical College or private hospitals nearby. Now, we have a cardiology department and a cath lab in the general hospital. More than 8,000 angioplasties and other cardiological interventions have been done at the cath lab. We have other superspecialties, including neurology, nephrology, and urology departments,” Veena said of the medical enhancements in Aranmula in the last decade. She is particularly happy with the Janakeeya Arogya Kendrams (Family Health Centres) that the department has developed for people in every three to four wards. Health clubs, sthree clinics for women, the KARE project for children with rare diseases are all achievements she listed. But one of the biggest efforts came in reducing the infant mortality to 5, when the national average is 25. “Ten years ago we had an infant mortality rate of 12, now it has come down to 5, less than any other state, less than even the United States of America.” Read from archive: How Kerala reduced its infant mortality rate to 7 per 1000 Although the local leaders echo the same achievements on record, there were rumours of disillusionment among party members after Veena was fielded for the third consecutive year. Present and past district secretaries of the CPI(M) – Raju Abraham and KP Udayabhanu – spoke highly of her when we spoke to them.. Some voters, who seemed appreciative of the improved health facilities, complained about the lack of doctors, nurses, and other health workers in government hospitals. Jolly, the shopkeeper, said that there was a serious shortage of health professionals in hospitals. “This is from my personal experience of going one night to the Pathanamthitta hospital for an injury. There was one doctor and one nurse for some 50 patients, most of whom were there for emergencies. The lab was closed because there was no one on duty then and we had to wait to get tests done.” Another Pathanamthitta resident, Rema, a homemaker, was especially happy about the building of the Konni hospital, but had complaints about health workers. “It is the rude manner in which some nurses treat patients. That has to change,” she said. Two other voters we talked to - peanut seller Rajan and bus conductor Binesh - appreciated their legislator's efforts in keeping a peaceful atmosphere in town, disallowing powercuts, building the long-pending stadium and bettering the hospitals. . Scientific bend of mindTwo public health experts say that Veena’s scientific bent of mind helped during severe medical crises, including Nipah and Amoebic meningoencephalitis. While Nipah is a deadly zoonotic virus that spreads from fruit bats to humans, amoebic meningoencephalitis is a fatal brain disease with a mortality rate of over 90%. Dr T Anish, nodal officer for Kerala One Health Centre for Nipah Research, said that Veena stood with the health professionals when they had to make bold decisions for the treatment. Two out of the six patients died in 2023, which kept the mortality rate to 33%. “She also never tried to mask the numbers, from the beginning. She would reveal the actual number of infections even when it brought her a lot of criticism. This not only brought transparency to the outbreaks but also helped families and townspeople to be informed and take precautions and help with monitoring the situation,” Anish said. Dr Aravind Reghukumar, who was instrumental in reducing the mortality rate of the deadly amoebic meningoencephalitis from the global 90% to 24% in Kerala, had similar views. “She gave us the freedom to do our job without putting us under pressure, like politicians tend to do in other states. It is very important to the scientific community to work in total freedom without political interference. I am not a politician, but an academic. But I appreciate the risk she took in revealing actual numbers of infections, which always brought her a lot of criticism from the opposition. She would even insist on focusing on districts that reported less cases because that might mean proper reporting is not done there. I know how in some other states, doctors don’t even report dengue because politicians are afraid that it will be seen as a failure of public health. They may take action but they will keep it all under wraps.”.Deadly amoebic infection on the rise in Kerala, but survival stories bring hope. Both the doctors credit her unusual memory for details and background in science for such understanding, and say that her approach sets her apart from seasoned politicians. One of the major accomplishments that doctors, including an active member of the Indian Medical Association, mention is the Kerala Public Health Act, 2023, intended to adopt a one-health approach for public healthcare. “It is a most powerful Act, but it has not been implemented yet,” said Dr Sulphi Noolu of the IMA. Veena too mentioned it as one of the achievements she was most satisfied with. “Earlier there were two laws for public health – one for the southern part of Kerala, called the Travancore Cochin Act, and the other for the northern part, called the Madrasi Act. For the same kind of unlawful activities, different kinds of punishments were prescribed in the northern and southern parts of the state. We introduced the new bill and on the basis of many discussions, including with the public, we developed a wider concept of a one-health approach. Human health depends on the health of all living beings, of animals, our surroundings, and nature. Through this Act, we will have Public Health committees at the panchayat level, where doctors, panchayat presidents, and departmental officers will all come together, discuss, and deal with various issues,” she said. Journalism, a childhood dream Veena sounds settled in her role as a people’s representative. Though journalism was a career she had dreamt of pursuing from childhood, she said she’s had enough with the media in the last 10 years. Vidya Kuriakose, Veena’s younger sister and advocate, recounted how the dream began at their home in Kumbazha of Pathanamthitta, where there was a library of books collected by their father and grandfather.. “She would read those books and also write a lot. She would read about current affairs and then write about them,” Vidya said. Veena still managed to read when she found time; her last favourite was Arundhati Roy’s memoir, Mother Mary Comes To Me. It was not only reading, Veena was a classical dancer, and she drew well too, remembers her sister. Their parents encouraged all of it. Their father PE Kuriakose was a criminal lawyer; mother Rosamma had enough on her plate with three children to care for, but she nurtured in them an interest in arts. Their parents always encouraged them in pursuing their interests, Vidya said, and never interfered in their career choices. It was Veena’s choice to take the Science group at the Thiruvananthapuram Women’s College and major in Physics. Later when she switched to journalism, her parents continued to encourage her journey through the ebb and flow of a television media career. In 16 years, Veena went from Kairali to Manorama News to India Vision to Reporter TV, and made history when she became Executive Editor. She remains close to the family and keeps in touch with old friends. Veena and Vidya had a younger brother, Vijay, who passed away after a cardiac arrest in 2021; he was only 37. That had shattered Veena, Vidya said.. “She was more like a mother to us than an elder sister. I’m five years younger than her and Vijay was two years younger than me. She would hold our hands as we walked together to our school – Mount Bethany – every morning. Even now, she treats me like her elder daughter,” Vidya said, growing emotional as she recalled their younger days. When Veena faced tensions at work or the media seemed overly critical of her, it was Vidya who was comforted by her elder sister, not the other way around. Veena would assure her it was nothing to worry about. Only, she got very little of Veena’s time after she turned to politics and took charge as a Minister. Soniya Thomas, Veena’s friend from school, was excited when Veena was invited as a guest to the [name] school in Kottayam where she worked as vice principal. “Veena was a topper at our school, and she would also win prizes for performing classical dance. I was a little surprised when she chose journalism and later politics, but she is a very talented and able person, and could put her mind to anything,” Soniya said.. By college, Veena was very obviously active in politics, becoming a member of the Students Federation of India -- the students' wing of the CPI(M) -- and joining the union. Cinija, who was her junior and hostel mate in Thiruvanananthapuram, remembered her as a natural leader who would always take up issues with the authorities, be it a problem with the mess food or any incident at college. “I remember how she would take the initiative to organise cultural events in college – teaching dance to her fellow students – or else be the first to take an injured student to hospital. She would coordinate arrangements for students who’d stay late for events and everything,” said Cinija, who works as a singer with the Railways.. In Veena, now heading an important portfolio in the government, Cinija sees the same leader she knew back in college. “She was always a hard worker.”As Veena campaigns for the upcoming election, she details the work she has done for her constituency and the future she hopes to build for it. Fighting her for the Aranmula constituency is a promising young leader of the Youth Congress, Abin Varkey, and a Sangh Parivar veteran of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Kummanam Rajasekharan. Aranmula, which has historically swung between Left parties and the Congress or its allies, has never stayed with either for more than a decade together. Nevertheless, Veena who managed to more than double her margin after her first five years in the constituency, stands an equal chance with her Congress rival. .Disinformation is on the rise, and we can counter it with independent journalism that fact-checks, provides informed commentary, and shares diverse views. Subscribe to TNM and empower us in our pursuit of the truth.