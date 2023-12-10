By condoning cadre violence, CM Pinarayi has helped lumpen narrative to unfold

The Nava Kerala bus had been attracting reckless black flag demonstrations by Congress party workers ever since it began its juggernaut-like journey through 140 constituencies. But the political protest first met with a violent response on November 20, the day the Sadas was held at Taliparamba in the CPI(M) heartland of Kannur.

Youth Congress workers who jumped into the front of the bus with black flags were mercilessly beaten up by CPI(M)-DYFI workers. A video showed a furious lynch mob at work with one person crashing a helmet on the head of a hapless worker and another raising a flower pot. The video went viral exposing the goon-like behaviour of left supporters even as police officers stood as mute witnesses or behaved as if they were intimidated by men who outnumbered them. A camera person belonging to the Media One channel was also manhandled and asked to delete the footage he had shot. The incident happened right in front of the police station at Pazhayangadi.

But the spin given to the video by the Chief Minister himself the next day was jaw-dropping. For him, whatever the left cadres did that day was noble, life-saving work.

“We were witness to what happened. One person jumped towards us. Some youngsters were seen pushing away the person jumping (towards the bus). Their motive was to save a life. When someone is attempting to jeopardise their own life, they need to be saved through the use of force. This was what happened. I was seated at the front of the bus and was watching everything. It happened before my eyes. They were all pushing away the man, a scene we all were privy to. It's a transgression and whatever was done was to protect him and save a life. At that moment, there's no point in thinking whether this will cause pain to him, what is important is pushing the person away fast. If we find a person lying on the railway track as the train approaches, we may have to fling him forcefully. Do we ponder whether this causes him harm? Isn't saving life more important? What the DYFI adopted was a strategy to save lives. It was exemplary. I request that such exemplary practices be continued,” he said, smiling as if amused by the irony of what he had spoken.

Certainly, as the state Home Minister, the perspective he was privy to was not limited to the front-side view of protesters jumping in front of the bus and being forcibly removed. For anyone seeing the video, it was clear that the CM was lying through his teeth and unconscionably allowing a lumpen narrative to unfold.

The Home Minister of the state had given the lumpen elements in the party the free hand to continue with the ‘exemplary work’ of saving lives. Since then, multiple incidents involving party workers, mostly belonging to the DYFI, playing a vigilante role against black flag-weaving protesters and beating them up have been reported.