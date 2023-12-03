Congress wins Telangana Assembly polls, dislodges BRS after nine years

K Chandrasekhar Rao’s fortress, which appeared impenetrable until three months ago, has been breached by a man who is virtually unknown outside Telangana and was considered a non-entity in the state when the campaigning started. Led by Revanth Reddy, the Congress party has finally found the spotlight after a decade in the shadows in a state that it hurriedly created during the last days of the Manmohan Singh government.

The Congress won 62 seats in the state and was leading in two, as per the Election Commission of India (ECI) numbers at 8.30 pm. The BRS won 34 and was leading in five, while the BJP won eight seats. The AIMIM won five seats and was leading in two.

While the Congress was quick to hail the victory as an end to the feudal rule of KCR and his family, some political observers see Revanth’s victory as a return of Reddy rule in Telangana. They pointed out that KCR, who is from the Vellama community, had disrupted the old caste order to a great extent by distributing power among other dominant communities at the expense of the Reddys.