In Telangana elections, Karnataka is the buzzword

KTR then threw more punches, highlighting Karnataka's power woes and mocking the grand old party’s Telangana dreams. He urged Telanganites not to commit the same mistake as people did in the neighbouring state. “The people of Karnataka are suffering now as they are facing power outages. The farmers took the crocodiles from the emptied tanks to sub-stations in protest. The same Congress is now seeking an opportunity (to form the government) in Telangana,” he said.

Things heated up on October 28 as Congress leader DK Shivakumar urged Telangana residents to visit Karnataka and witness the progress and welfare initiatives under the Congress-led state government. KTR wasted no time in offering his response. He criticised the Karnataka Congress, asserting that the party has left the state in the dark since coming to power. “You are calling our (Telangana) people to visit Karnataka to see welfare. But the fact is that the farmers of Karnataka are already in Telangana to explain your atrocities in your state. You made your state go bankrupt in less than a year. Telangana’s situation will also be the same if the Congress is voted to power,” KTR had said.

After this, Krishank and his team travelled to Karnataka to gather first-hand accounts. The BRS documented their testimonials in a series of videos. These clips featured farmers expressing concerns about prevalent issues such as electricity and water shortages in Karnataka. He said, “Namaskara @DKShivakumar. I am a member of CM KCR’s family. I am in Karnataka and these people told it’s only 5 Hours Electricity, no Drinking Water Supply and yet to fulfill the 10kgs rice promise !! Keep up your Word sir.” Krishank also posted videos with captions like, "When you stand between Karnataka Road and Telangana Road, you will know the difference!" These visuals aimed to highlight disparities between the two states.