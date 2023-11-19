Widowed say Telangana officials asking them to shift out of 2 BHK houses

Despite having lived independently for several years, the state government is now keen on making the widowed dependent on their children. “Won’t they feed you?” is the question that government officials pose to them while justifying the denial of separate housing.

Plight of widows in R&R colonies

Addressing the plight of families displaced by Mallanna Sagar, CM KCR said, “All these villages are very dear to me. I hail from Siddipet, I even know some of these people. If anyone is still not compensated, I request Siddipet MLA Harish Rao to do so. A lot of money has already been spent. Rs 100 crores more is not a big deal. As a son of Siddipet, I would never want their sacrifices to be in vain, which is why they have all been provided with good rehabilitation colonies.”

Ground realities are, however, in stark contrast with his promises.

In the Mutrajpally rehabilitation colony in Gajwel town, which is CM KCR’s constituency, widows are faced with a different problem. Here, widows who were allotted houses before GO 120 was issued are now being asked to vacate the houses. The widowed women said that government officials are now approaching them with this demand.

“The government is asking us to go stay with our sons, but we don’t want to. Eight acres of land was taken away from me. I don’t have a rupee to my name. My husband died shortly after giving up land for Mallana Sagar,” Laxmi, a resident of the Mutrajpally R&R colony, told TNM. She added that after she gave up eight acres of land, her sons took their share of money, which doesn’t pay for even an acre now.

“My husband died shortly after he gave up land for Mallana Sagar. I am not employed either,” said Laxmi.

Seated next to her was Ellavva, another widow who said that several elderly people are being asked to leave the houses allotted to them and stay with their children. “If we want to stay alone, the government will not let us. I gave the government five acres of land. It will be difficult to stay with my son after having lived by myself for so long. There is not a rupee to my name. How will I live?” she asked.

Speaking to TNM, the late farmer Malla Reddy’s daughter and Vemulaghat resident Bhagya said that no one visited her after her father’s death. “I have received neither a double bedroom house nor the Rs 7.5 lakhs promised. My father died by suicide shortly after my mother succumbed to cancer, because his compensation didn’t come through,” she said.

Hayatuddin, an activist in Gajwel fighting for those rendered homeless by Mallanna Sagar, highlighted a different issue. “There are instances where elderly people have died by suicide because they were ashamed of their living situation. One couple in Gajwel killed their elderly mother, as they were unwilling to deal with her medical expenses. It is an issue of poverty, which, combined with a lack of housing, creates several problems,” he remarked.

Hayatuddin added that several widows haven’t been registered for houses in the R&R colony. “They were just shifted from Kistapuram or Vemulaghat and dropped off here. They could be kicked out at any point.”

Widows who spoke to TNM also pointed out that all the documents given to them for acquiring their land and granting them rehabilitation packages were in English, a language they are unfamiliar with. In a contempt of court case hearing in May 2019, the High Court directed the state government to furnish the documents in Telugu before seeking the signatures of the petitioners.