‘Arabic Kuthu’ and ‘Jolly O Gymkhana’, the first two singles from ‘Beast', spawned hundreds of dance and funny videos on social media.

The third single from actor Vijay and Pooja Hegde’s upcoming film Beast, titled ‘Beast Mode’ was released on Friday, April 8. The film is set to hit the big screens on April 13. Announcing that the third single will be released on April 8, Sun Pictures, the production banner bankrolling the film, tweeted, “#BeastThirdSingle - #BeastMode is releasing Today at 6pm! Gear up to feel the power, terror & fire.” Helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Beast marks the first collaboration between Pooja Hegde, Vijay, and Nelson.

The track is sung by Anirudh Ravichander himself, who is also the music composer for the project. Prior to the release of ‘Beast Mode’, the first two tracks from the film, ‘Arabic Kuthu’ and ‘Jolly O Gymkhana’ went viral online. Anirudh, Sivakarthikeyan, and Nelson featured in a fun teaser video to promote the release of ‘Arabic Kuthu’. The lyrics of the entertaining number was penned by Sivakarthikeyan. Meanwhile, the second single ‘Jolly O Gymkhana’ is sung by actor Vijay. Both the songs spawned hundreds of dance and funny videos on social media.

Within seven minutes of its release on February 14, the video of ‘Arabic Kuthu’ garnered a whopping 4,51,000 views, with 1,76,000 people giving it the thumbs up on YouTube. Sun Pictures also tweeted that the second track ‘Jolly O Gymkhana’ had received 15 million views in the first 24 hours.

Watch the third single from Beast here:





Earlier, the trailer of the film was unveiled on April 2. Several theatres across Tamil Nadu organized special shows in theatres to celebrate the release of the trailer. Priya Cinemas in Madurai even organised a ticketed show for 30 minutes on the day of the trailer release. At Madurai’s Priya Cinemas, a ticketed show between 6 pm and 6.30 pm was held on April 2 and each ticket was priced at Rs 50. Several fans took to Twitter to share images of the tickets they bought for the ‘Beast trailer celebration’ show.

Beast and Yash’s KGF2 are headed for a box-office clash, as the latter is releasing on April 14.

