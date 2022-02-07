Watch: Nelson, Anirudh and Sivakarthikeyan in new promo video for Vijay’s Beast

Music composer Anirudh, director Nelson and actor Sivakarthikeyan had earlier starred in a candid and light-hearted promo video about the film ‘Doctor’.

Flix Kollywood

After the quirky and funny video made by director Nelson, composer Anirudh and actor Sivakarthikeyan about the film Doctor garnered positive responses from the audience, the trio is back with another video. This time, they have come bearing news about actor Vijay’s much-anticipated film Beast. Like the previous video, this also starts with Nelson and Anirudh discussing the song brief for the first single.

The video opens with Anirudh coming up with an idea for the first track. “Nelsa, I’ve been wanting to compose an Arabic song for a while. I suggested it for many movies, but no one agreed. I’ve decided I will make it for Beast,” he says. Anirudh laughs and adds that instead of releasing a pan-Indian song, they are eyeing a 'pan-world' song. Nelson responds he has been thinking about a fiery Kuthu song that Vijay’s fans would like. The two of them decide on a unique genre — an ‘Arabic-Kuthu’ song.

When Nelson wonders which lyricist could write such a song, he ends up calling actor Sivakarthikeyan. Taking a dig at the actor, he says, “He is the only lyricist who will pretend to know everything about what we are saying and write a song.” When all three of them meet, they all agree to string together some words and brand them ‘Arabic’ lines.

The video also has a phone call between the three of them and Vijay or 'Thalapathy' as he is fondly known by fans. The first single or the ‘Arabic-Kuthu’ song as the makers would like to call it, will be unveiled on February 14, marking the occasion of Valentine’s Day.

Vijay’s most-awaited film Beast, which has actor Pooja Hegde essaying the female lead, is set to release in theatres in April this year. The release date, however, is yet to be announced.

Watch the promotional video for Beast’s first single starring Nelson, Anirudh and Sivakarthikeyan: