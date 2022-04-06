‘Atlee is as big a fan of Vijay as I am’: Shah Rukh Khan extends wishes to Beast team

Shah Rukh Khan is rumoured to headline a film helmed by director Atlee.

Flix Entertainment

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, who is rumoured to headline a film helmed by director Atlee, gave a shout out to him on April 5, while extending his wishes to actor Vijay for his upcoming film Beast. Taking to Twitter, Shah Rukh, who is fondly known as SRK and King Khan revealed that he was sitting with Atlee, and added that both of them were big fans of actor Vijay.

Sharing the Hindi trailer, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, “Sitting with @Atlee_dir who is as big a fan of @actorvijay as I am. Wishing the best for beast to the whole team…trailer looks meaner…. Leaner… stronger!! (sic).” Official word on the collaboration between Atlee and Shah Rukh Khan is awaited. Atlee has worked with actor Vijay on three films including Theri, Mersal and Bigil.

Beast, which co-stars actor Pooja Hegde in the lead, is helmed by filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar. The film marks the first-time collaboration between the trio. Beast marks Pooja Hegde’s comeback to Tamil cinema after her debut Tamil film Mugamoodi, a superhero flick helmed by Mysskin that released in 2012.

Beast has music by composer Anirudh Ravichander. He had earlier done the music for Kaththi and Master. He has also teamed up with director Nelson in films like Kolamavu Kokila and Doctor. Beast went on floors in March 2021, but the production was halted in view of the pandemic. It is slated to hit the big screens on April 13 this year.

Vijay essays the role of a spy in the film. Two singles from the movie, ‘Jolly O Gymkhana’ and ‘Arabic Kuthu’ have gone viral online.The film appears set to be a high-octane action-thriller, filled with comical scenes.

Shah Rukh Khan unveiled the first teaser of his upcoming Hindi film Pathaan in March this year. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the spy thriller co-stars actors Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles. It marks SRK’s comeback after nearly four years.