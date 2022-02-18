Watch: Samantha dances to â€˜Arabic Kuthuâ€™ from Vijayâ€™s Beast

â€˜Arabic Kuthuâ€™ has been sung by Anirudh and Jonita Gandhi with lyrics by actor Sivakarthikeyan.

Flix Entertainment

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu had a surprise in store for her fans. The actor took to Instagram on Thursday, February 17 to share a video of her dancing to the song â€˜Arabic Kuthuâ€™ from the Pooja Hegde and Vijay starrer Beast. Sung by Anirudh and Jonita Gandhi with lyrics by actor Sivakarthikeyan, the song was released on February 14, marking the occasion of Valentineâ€™s Day. Helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Beast has music by composer Anirudh.

The lyrics 'Halamithi Habibo' from the song have gone viral ever since it came out. Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared an Instagram Reel, in which she is seen dancing to 'Arabic Kuthu- Halamithi Habibo'."Just another late night flight a NOT!! Rhythm for tonight be #HalamithiHabibo. This song is beyond lit #BeastA@anirudhofficial," Samantha wrote.

Samantha was recently seen in â€˜Oo Antavaâ€™, the actorâ€™s first dance number that was part of Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasilâ€™s Pushpa. The pan-Indian project was released in five languages including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi, in December last year.

On the work front, Samantha is currently busy shooting for her upcoming movie, Yashoda, and she has a couple of other biggies in her kitty. She is gearing up for the release of her period drama Shaakuntalam. She will also be making her international debut with Arrangements of Love, an adaptation of the novel of the same name, written by novelist Timeri N Murari. The film is helmed by BAFTA-winning Welsh director Philip John, who is best known for the 2010 British period drama series Downton Abbey.

The story revolves around a Welsh-Indian man who tries to find his estranged father. Samanthaâ€™s character, a woman who runs a detective agency, helps the man in his search. Samantha will be playing a bisexual Tamil woman in the project.

(With IANS inputs)