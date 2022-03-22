Vijayâ€™s film Beast gears up for theatrical release

Sun Pictures announced the release date on Monday, along with another look of â€˜Thalapathyâ€™ Vijay in his much-awaited next outing.

Flix Film Update

It has been barely two days since the second song â€˜Jolly O Gymkhanaâ€™ from Vijayâ€™s next film Beast dropped. Fans have been treated to another update about the much-awaited film: Beast will release in theatres on April 13 this year. The announcement was made via the Twitter handle of Sun Pictures, which is producing the film. In the new poster, Vijay is seen in combat fatigues and with a rifle in his hand as in earlier posters, sporting a fierce look. The film appears set to be a high-octane action-thriller.

The second song from Beast, â€˜Jolly O Gymkhanaâ€™, voiced by Vijay himself along with the filmâ€™s music composer Anirudh, seems all set to go as viral as the first track â€˜Arabic Kuthuâ€™. The song spawned hundreds of dance and funny videos on social media. The director, lyricst (actor Sivkarthkeyan) and music composer had teased the release of â€˜Arabic Kuthuâ€™ with a funny video of their own. Within seven minutes of its release on February 14, the video of â€˜Arabic Kuthuâ€™ garnered a whopping 4,51,000 views, with 1,76,000 people giving it the thumbs up on YouTube. â€˜Jolly O Gymkanaâ€™ has gotten 1.7 million likes since its release on March 19. Sun Pictures also tweeted that the song had received 15 million views in the first 24 hours.

Beast is written and directed by filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar, and marks Vijayâ€™s 65th film. It also marks Pooja Hegdeâ€™s comeback to Kollywood after nine years. She made her Tamil debut with the Mysskin directorial Mugamoodi in 2012.

This is music composer Anirudhâ€™s third team up with Vijay. He had earlier done the music for Kaththi and Master. He has also collaborated with director Nelson in films like Kolamavu Kokila and Doctor. Beast went on floors in March 2021, but the production was halted in view of the pandemic.