Madurai theatre cashes in on Beast excitement, charges Rs 50 for screening trailer

Helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the Vijay and Pooja Hegde starrer is one of the most anticipated Tamil movies of 2022.

Flix Kollywood

The trailer of actor Vijay’s upcoming film Beast was welcomed amid much fanfare when it was released on Saturday, April 2. Helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the Vijay and Pooja Hegde starrer is one of the most anticipated Tamil movies of 2022. While the trailer was screened at multiple theatres across Tamil Nadu during or after movie screenings, one theatre in Madurai went one step further and organised a ticketed screening of the Beast trailer.

At Madurai’s Priya Cinemas, a ticketed show between 6 pm and 6.30 pm was organised to screen the trailer of the mass entertainer on Saturday. Each ticket was priced at Rs 50 and many users took to Twitter to share images of the tickets they bought for the ‘Beast trailer celebration’ show.

Harish Kumar, who was present at the screening on April 2, points out that along with the trailer of Beast, two singles from the movie — ‘Arabic Kuthu’ and ‘Jolly O Gymkhaana’ — were also screened as a part of the show. He adds that other popular songs from Vijay’s career such as ‘Vaada Vaada Thozha’ from the 2005 Tamil film Sivakaasi, ‘Pokiri Pongal’ from the 2007 action-drama Pokkiri, ‘Sonna Puriyadhu’ from Velayudham, and mashups of other Vijay songs were played on Saturday.



Fans waiting outside Priya Cinemas, Madurai. Credit: Twitter- pulimman



Screening of Beast trailer at Priya Cineplex, Madurai. Credit: Twitter- Kuskithalav6

The news about Priya Cinemas organising a ticketed show for the screening of Beast trailer came as a shock to many, since movie trailers are available to watch for free on the internet. Explaining why he was interested in attending the show, 22-year-old Harish says, “I am a huge fan of actor Vijay. This was the first time I attended a trailer celebration event in a theatre. Close to 800 people might have been present for the show. I wanted to watch the trailer amid the fanfare and celebration, which is why I purchased a ticket.”

Watch the trailer of Beast:

After the Beast trailer screening at Priya Cinemas, reports of fans allegedly causing destruction of property at Ram Cinemas in Tirunelveli — where a trailer screening was organised free of cost — emerged. Following this, Tirupur Subramaniam, President of Tamil Nadu Theatre and Multiplex Owners' Association, has reportedly requested theatre owners in the state to avoid such shows. According to a Times of India’s report, Tirupur Subramaniam also requested theatres to avoid screening trailers on LED screens outside the theatre since it also poses risks.

Beast is slated for theatrical release on April 13.

Read : KGF 2 vs Beast: What the industry has to say on the big box office clash