Watch: Arabic Kuthu from Beast has Vijay, Pooja Hegde grooving

Set to tune by composer Anirudh and with lyrics by Sivakarthikeyan, the first single from the film was unveiled on February 14, Valentine’s Day.

Flix Kollywood

The makers of the much-awaited action entertainer Beast, featuring actors Vijay and Pooja Hegde in the lead, released the first single from the film. The song, titled, 'Arabic Kuthu' was released on Monday, February 14, marking the occasion of Valentine’s Day. The director of the film, Nelson, shared a link to the video and tweeted: "'Arabic Kuthu' here it is … Thank you Sivakartikeyan for the cool and jolly lyrics. Rockstar Anirudh-superb stuff.Super cool Pooja Hegde. Dashing Thalapathy Vijay sir."

The song has been sung by Jonita Gandhi and Anirudh, with the latter providing the music as well. The lyrics for the catchy number were written by actor Sivakarthikeyan. The song is being widely discussed on social media. Within seven minutes of its release on Monday, the video garnered a whopping 4,51,000 views, with 1,76,000 people giving it the thumbs up on YouTube. The video showed glimpses from the recording studio and sets of the film, along with clips where Pooja Hegde and Vijay groove to the song.

Ahead of the song’s reveal, the team had released a fun promo for the single. The promo video garnered over 7.5 lakh views in less than half an hour of it being released on YouTube. The video featured director Nelson, actor Sivakarthikeyan and composer Anirudh. It also had details about the genre and style of the film’s first single.

Watch:

Director Nelson had announced earlier this month that he has teamed up with superstar Rajinikanth for a new film. Tentatively titled Thalaivar169, the project will mark the first collaboration between Rajini and Nelson. The official Twitter account of Sun Pictures, the production house behind the film, shared a one-minute announcement video of the project, featuring Rajinikanth, Nelson and music composer Anirudh. "Presenting superstar @rajinikanth's #Thalaivar169 directed by @Nelsondilpkumar and music by @anirudhofficial," the tweet read.

Nelson also wrote on social media that he was thrilled to collaborate with Rajinikanth for the film."Feeling elated to announce my next film with the legendary superstar @rajinikanth sir, happy to have associated with @sunpictures and my dearest friend @anirudhofficial once again! #respect #humbled #thalaivar169," the filmmaker tweeted. Rajinikanth was last seen in the 2021 action movie Annaatthe, directed by Siva.

Feeling elated to announce my next film with the legendary SUPERSTAR @rajinikanth sir , happy to have associated with @sunpictures and my dearest friend @anirudhofficial once again! ❤️❤️❤️#respect #humbled #thalaivar169 https://t.co/RKT2ZgVZUN — Nelson Dilipkumar (@Nelsondilpkumar) February 10, 2022

(With inputs from agencies)