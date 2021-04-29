Sameera Reddy to Chinmayi, celebrities use social media to help in COVID-19 crisis

Some celebrities have used social media as a tool to create awareness, donate and extend support to coronavirus patients

With the surge in the number of cases reported in the second coronavirus wave in the country, help has been pouring in from all quarters to provide aid to COVID-19 patients. From sharing resources to creating awareness or giving donations, some celebrities have been trying to do their bit in the fight against the novel coronavirus.

With a huge online presence and massive fan following, these members from the film fraternity have managed to contribute to COVID-19 relief through digital channels.

Here's a list of celebrities whose handles you can follow for information and help.

COVID-19 and kids

Actor Sameera Reddy, who uses social media to create awareness about social issues such as body-positivity and ageism among others, recently conducted a question and answer session with Dr Nihar Parekh, a Mumbai-based child specialist and pediatrician. She held the session specifically to create awareness on what parents should be doing when kids test positive for the novel coronavirus. Noting that she was unequipped when her children contracted the virus, Sameera discussed some of the most frequently asked questions related to COVID-19 and kids.

Popular Tollywood actor Nani too reshared a video posted by Dr Sivaranjani, a pediatrician who has posted videos in multiple languages including Tamil, Telugu, English and Hindi explaining what medicines should be administered to children if they test positive for the virus.

COVID-19 vaccines and menstruation

After a viral message claiming that women should not take the COVID-19 vaccine five days before and after their periods started doing the rounds on social media, it gave rise to questions and caused panic. Playback singer Chinmayee Sripaada, who is well-known for using social media to create awareness about gender-based violence and extend support to survivors, held a session with Padmashree awardee and gynecologist Dr Manjula Anagania. She not only helped in busting myths about the subject, but also answered other queries related to vaccination.

Badminton player Jwala Gutta too shared a post clarifying that one can get vaccinated even during periods, adding that it does not decrease the efficacy of the vaccine. Fans appreciated the fact that Jwala shared the story on Instagram on the day of her wedding, amid celebrations.

Contributions to state governments’ COVID-19 relief fund

Many actors have contributed to their respective state COVID-19 relief funds in recent times. Mollywood actors Aashiq Abu and Gopi Sundar extended fiscal support to the Kerala Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund, and encouraged their followers to do the same. “This is not a show off by any means, rather it's an an inspiration to help the needy people,” Gopi Sundar wrote. Hoping that others would also do the same, he added, ”I hope that at least few of you will be inspired by my action and contribute generously to the CM's relief fund. Will do fight together for a prosperous tomorrow. Nothing is impossible when we willing to stand for everyone. Be safe, Be happy,” the post read.

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurana and his wife Tahira, who is an author, took to social media earlier this week to announce that they have contributed to the Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. They also added that the couple would continue to do their bit since the pandemic requires people to show “fortitude, resilience and mutual support.”

Awareness about fundraisers

Actor Priyanka Chopra recently set up a fundraiser with Give India, a non-profit organisation providing COVID relief in the country. In a statement, Priyanka urged her followers to donate. "I have set up a fundraiser with Give India, the largest on the ground organisation in India providing COVID relief. Whatever you can spare, truly makes a difference. Nearly 63 million people follow me on here, if even 100,000 of you donate $10, that's $1 million and that's huge,” the statement read.

Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar has teamed up with crowdfunding platform Ketto to raise funds for relief. In a statement, the actor assured that each request will be vetted and verified prior to a crowdfunding page being created for a particular patient.

For all those reaching out for help please send in this format :

Patient Name-

Age-

Gender-

Hospital (if admitted)-

Blood group -

Blood bank name (plasma)-

HRCT-

SP O2-

Requirement-

City-

Contact-

Other info-

This makes it quicker for us to help find resources.#covidwarrior — bhumi pednekar (@bhumipednekar) April 23, 2021

COVID-19 helpline and resources

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor has created highlights and a separate section on her Instagram profile for posting COVID-19 guides and resource kits, while actor Bhumi too has posted various resources on her Instagram profile. Bhumi has also been helping patients with their requests by finding suitable resources and retweeting.

Actor Alia Bhatt announced on social media that she will be working with journalist Faye D Souza to provide verified helpline numbers and resources.

Many other celebrities including actors Mahesh Babu, Siddharth and Parvathy have reshared verified resources and awareness messages.

Done with my vaccination! Please get yours!! The COVID-19 second wave has hit everyone hard and getting vaccinated is the need of the hour. Those aged 18 years and above are eligible to get theirs from May 1st. #GetVaccinated. Stay safe everyone — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) April 25, 2021

It's important to take care of your mental health and well being in such difficult times.



Here are psychosocial support helplines for #Kerala.



If you are distressed with the ongoing situation and need to talk to a counselor...please do.



Kindly amplify. pic.twitter.com/IRIQnwkKeR — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) April 27, 2021

It is not just celebrities but even social media profiles with a high number of followers such as the RRR movie’s Twitter handle and the social media profiles of film trackers such as Vamsi Kaka, among others have been retweeting requests to spread the word and enabling the patients to connect with possible leads.

Let’s spread awareness about #COVID19 and Vaccination.



Be cautious. Stay safe! pic.twitter.com/LXTTzSqWFA — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) April 27, 2021

Given that some sections of the population are still hesitant to get vaccinated, actors such as Mohanlal, Puneeth Rajkumar, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Kamal Haasan and several others have shared photos of themselves getting vaccinated and encouraged citizens who are eligible for vaccination to do the same.

Actor Sonu Sood, who has been consistently working to support frontline workers, coronavirus warriors and patients by providing relief since the onset of the pandemic, has continued to assist people by scouting for oxygen cylinders, beds, plasma and medicines for patients. He has also recently started a free COVID helpline through his non-profit organisation Sood Charity Foundation, where people can avail free doctor consultation by calling the toll-free number. Despite testing positive for the virus, Sonu Sood assured fans that he will continue to extend his support to COVID-19 relief initiatives.

