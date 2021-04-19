Actor Sameera Reddy tests positive for coronavirus

Sameera Reddy’s family members, including her husband Akshai and two children, tested positive for the virus.

Flix Coronavirus

Actor Sameera Reddy took to social media on Sunday to share with fans that she and some members of her family have tested positive for the coronavirus. Her mother-in-law has tested negative and is staying in isolation, she added. After fans and well-wishers inquired about her children, Hans (6) and Nyra (2), she shared an update about their health condition in an Instagram post.

Sharing a photo of her children, Sameera revealed how her kids initially showed symptoms of COVID-19, and mentioned how she and her husband tested positive subsequently. “Lots of people are asking me about Hans and Nyra so here is the update. The past week, Hans had high fever, headaches, body ache, upset tummy and severe fatigue. It lasted for four days. It was very unusual So we tested him and he was COVID-19 positive. I have to admit, initially I did feel complete panic because however much you think you are prepared, you just never completely are for something like this. Immediately Nyra started showing symptoms. She had fever and an upset tummy. I gave her cold compress and paracetamol on SoS (sic),” Sameera wrote.

Sameera, who often talks about parenting through her Instagram posts, explained how she took care of her kids during COVID-19, mentioned the medicines that have been prescribed and stated the importance of keeping them in isolation in order to avoid further transmission. “The most important thing is to be aware that the second wave is affecting many children but doctors believe that it has mild symptoms in most of the cases. Doctors are also recommending vitamin C, multivitamin. A probiotic and zinc (please check with your doctor). I’ve done everything to make them comfortable and Both are in great spirits and back to being in masti mode It’s important to remember that even though Your kids might get asymptomatic in a few days they still have to be isolated from people who haven’t been affected for 14 days to make sure it is not transmitted (sic),” the post read.

Speaking about staying in quarantine with her husband, Sameera wrote, “ions, steam inhalation, salt water gargles, breathing exercises, pranayama and eating wholesome meals and are diligently following our doctors recommendations. This is the time to be smart and focus on what helps . Not negative. Not fearful. Just be alert to protect yourself and others. We have to be mindful of this. It is the only way. I will continue to make my happy content because positivity is biggest strength right now Stay strong . Stay safe (sic).”

Sameera tied the knot with businessman Akshai Vande in 2014. She was last seen on screen in Krishnam Vande Jagadgurum alongside Rana Daggubati. She is popular for her thoughtful social media posts. Earlier actor Atharva tested positive for the virus on April 17.