Labs, ambulances, drugs for COVID-19: List of useful numbers in Hyderabad

As demands for medical help, COVID-19 tests and resources grow in the city, TNM has compiled a list of verified contacts that you can reach out if need be.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

As a second wave of COVID-19 infections has overwhelmed India, several states have announced stricter curbs on movements of people and functioning on commercial establishments. Telangana has announced a night curfew in the state till 5am on May 1 amid the rising COVID-19 cases..

On April 25, the state witnessed its highest single day spike, reporting 7,432 new coronavirus patients with Hyderabad accounting for 1,464 cases. On April 26 too, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation reported 1,440 coronavirus cases.

As demands for medical help, COVID-19 tests and resources grow in the city, TNM has compiled a list of verified contacts that you can reach out if need be.

Private labs offering home sample collection for COVID-19 tests:

- Medlife â€“ This lab is only providing at-home antigen tests, not RT-PCR. The centralized number can be used to book the test. Call: 7022111747

- KM Polyclinic - They cover most parts in the city, except locations that are too far for them like Miyapur and surrounding areas. Results in 24-30 hours. Contact: 7702172491

- Nerfblut Diagnostic Services â€“ Results in 24-48 hours. Contact: 8130133134

- Vijaya Diagnostic Centre â€“ Result in 48-72 hours. Contact: 040 2100 0000

- KIMS Hospitals â€“ Results in 48-72 hours. Contact: 7995888436

- Pathcare Labs â€“ Results in 48-72 hours. Contact: 9393480005

For plasma, medicines, hospital beds

- The Cyberabad Police and the Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) have launched an initiative to facilitate plasma donations as well as for those seeking plasma for a patient. Donors and those who want to request for a plasma donor can register on https://donateplasma.scsc.in/ or call 9490617400.

- The Hyderabad City Security Council has also set up a plasma cell to facilitate donations and requests. Access the portal here - http://donateplasma.hcsc.in/ - or call 9490616780.

- This government tracker shows the overall availability of hospital beds. You can click on â€˜government hospitalâ€™ and â€˜private hospitalâ€™ to check for individual hospitals in the state.

- Sayeed Jameel, who works with Barkas Youth Welfare Society, told TNM that they are able to refill oxygen cylinders that patients have. Contact: +91 88016 62032.

- Dr Tarun in Hyderabad, said that he and some doctor friends are trying to guide patients in need towards available oxygen beds. He added, however, that ventilator beds are occupied to capacity, and people should avoid calling him for the same. Contact: 8125259991.

- This page - Hyderabad COVID resources - has collated various numbers for oxygen supply, home RT-PCR tests, remdesivir and so on. However, TNM called over 15 numbers listed under the â€˜oxygenâ€™ tab and found that barely any of them were responsive - several were busy despite multiple attempts, some were switched off, and a couple said they did not have stock. The page can be a good source for multiple contacts, however, many can be a hit and miss.

- Blood Donors India seems to be amplifying and taking requests for plasma donations and requirements via their Twitter handle @BloodDonorsIn.

Ambulance services

- StanPlus Ambulance - The call centre executive who received TNMâ€™s call said that in cases of emergency, an ambulance can reach within half an hour in Hyderabad. Contact: 1800 121 911 911

- Sri Sai Ambulance services - Operating with 200 ambulances in Hyderabad, those in need should be able to get a vehicle to them in 30-45 minutes. Contact: 9542424242

- Venkateshwara ambulance services - 10 ambulances operating in Hyderabad. Contact: 9849299071

- Ambipalm Services - They provide ambulance service as well as facilitating blood donation and meeting supply requirements. The ambulance service is available in Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Kolkata. Contact: 6309963183

- Mohd Arif has four ambulances in Hyderabad and told TNM that they are usually available near Gandhi Hospital. They can come to a distance within 15 kilometers in 15-30 minutes. Contact: 6301319027.

- Sai Vikshith Ambulance Services â€“ Can provide ambulance services for Tarnaka, Habsiguda, Ramantapur, Amberpet, Bagh Amberpet, DD Colony, Tilaknagar, Kacheguda, Ramnagar, Nallakunta, RTC X roads, Narayanaguda and Himayatnagar within half an hour. Contact: 8686432277.

- Sri Vani Ambulance Services - Covers all areas in Hyderabad, can reach within 15 to 30 minutes. Contact: 9177776318

- Government ambulance service: 108

Government services and helplines

- State COVID-19 helpline: 104

- Grievances related to private hospitals and labs: 9154170960 (WhatsApp)

- District wise control room numbers can be accessed here.

- For information related to vaccination centres, and distribution of home isolation kits to COVID-19 patients in Hyderabad, call Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) COVID-19 Control room: 9154686549, 9154686552, 9154686558, 9154686557

-A helpline started by AIMIMâ€™s Asaduddin Owaisi, claiming to provide oxygen supply and other COVID support services to people has been set up. When TNM called the helpline, the waiting time was over eight minutes, and the call had still not connected. However, some Twitter users have said that they received assistance via the helpline. Contact: 7306600600.

- This page has some useful links on how to avoid remdesivir and other COVID-19 related scams. More resources for plasma donation and requests for Telangana can be found here and other pan-India resources here. These have been compiled by Fridays for Future, a youth-led initiative for climate justice. Other resources compiled by them can be accessed here.

(With inputs from Paul Oommen)

Read: In Hyderabad, GHMC's 'micro containment zones' seem to exist only on paper