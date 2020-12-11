Sonu Sood ranked top global Asian celebrity for his philanthropy

Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Priyanka Chopra too have made it to the list.

Flix Entertainment

The UK weekly, Eastern Eye has published a list of south Asian celebrities, based on their philanthropic activities done during the COVID-19 pandemic. Want to know who has topped the list?

Well, it is none other than the Bollywood star Sonu Sood. The actor rightly deserves to be placed on the top as he was instrumental in helping thousands of migrant workers reach their homes during the lockdown. Sonu Soodâ€™s efforts have been greatly appreciated as many migrant workers who set to travel on foot met with tragic ends on the hot summer roads. Even though the situation has eased now, Sonu continues with his good deeds in some way or the other.

Bollywood diva Priyanka Chopra Jonas was placed on the 6th spot for her philanthropic activities during the pandemic. Big B, Amitabh Bachchan, is the oldest celebrity to make it to the list and was placed at the 20th spot.

From the south Indian film industry, Prabhas made it to the list by bagging the seventh spot. The star had donated Rs 4 crore to the government for its fight against the pandemic. He had also generously contributed Rs 50 lakh to the Corona Crisis Charity, a special committee led by megastar Chiranjeevi. This committee was constituted to help the daily wage earners in the Telugu film industry.

Besides these contributions, Prabhas was in the news for adopting 1650 acres of reserve forest land in Khazipally urban block for which he donated Rs 2 crore for its development. An eco-park, named after his father Uppalapati Surya Narayana Raju is coming up there. While monitoring the progress of this eco-park closely, Prabhas has expressed his willingness to pump in more money into the project if needed.

While actively involved in social activities, Prabhas is busy with his acting assignments.

Prabhas currently has Radhe Shyam in the making. It is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. The film is bankrolled by Vamsi Krishna Reddy, Pramod Uppalapati, Praseedha Uppalapati and Bhushan Kumar under the banners UV Creations and T-Series.

The technical crew of this film includes Manoj Paramahamsa to crank the camera with Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao handling the edits. Pooja Hegde has been roped in to play the female lead in this entertainer. An interesting report about this film is that Prabhas will be playing a palm reader, a role that has never been explored by the leading heroes in the Telugu film industry. The shooting of this film was halted due to the outbreak of the pandemic and recently resumed in Hyderabad.

Prabhasâ€™ last film to release was Saaho. This film, directed by Sujeeth, was bankrolled by V Vamshi Krishna Reddy and Pramod Uppalapati under the banner UV Creations on a budget of Rs 300 crore.

The filmâ€™s star cast included Neil Nitin Mukesh, Lal, Arun Vijay, Mandira Bedi, Jackie Shroff, Vennela Kishore, Mahesh Manjrekar and Chunkey Pandey. While Prabhas played the male lead in this action entertainer, sharing the screen space with him as the female lead was Shraddha Kapoor.

