Sonu Sood tests positive for coronavirus

Earlier this month, he was appointed the brand ambassador for Punjab's COVID-19 vaccination drive by the CM.

Flix Coronavirus

Popular Bollywood actor Sonu Sood on Saturday announced that he has tested positive for the coronavirus. Sharing the news with fans on Twitter, the actor started off by saying that despite testing positive for the novel coronavirus, he is super positive when it comes to his mood and spirit.

He wrote, “Hi friends, this is to inform you that I have tested positive this morning for COVID-19. As a precautionary measure, I have already quarantined myself and taking utmost care.” The actor, who was lauded for helping thousands of migrant workers during the onset of the pandemic last year, assured fans that he will be available to help everyone who needs assistance. “Don’t worry, I will have more time than earlier to solve your problems now. Remember I am always there for you all,” Sonu wrote.

Earlier this month, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh appointed Sonu as the brand ambassador for Punjab’s COVID-19 vaccination drive. Sonu has been actively helping people cope with the pandemic. Last year, he helped thousands of migrant workers reach their homes during the lockdown, and also provided e-rickshaws to help those who became unemployed due to the pandemic to find work. On February 19 this year, Sonu launched ‘Ilaaj India’, a platform to help people who are in need of healthcare services. He also launched an app called Pravasi Rojgar last year, to help migrant and blue-collar workers find suitable jobs during the pandemic.

Sonu Sood who made his debut with Tamil film Kallazhagar, has acted in several Tamil, Hindi and Telugu films over the years. He rose to fame with the 2002 film Shaheed-E-Azam. He is also well-known for his performances in movies such as Dabangg, Yuva, Jodhaa Akbar and Happy New Year. In recent times, his role in Ranveer Singh starrer Simmba was appreciated by fans. He is currently working on the upcoming Hindi film Prithviraj. The historical-drama film is helmed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi and is based on the life of Prithviraj Chauhan. The movie stars Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar in the lead roles. Sonu Sood is also filming for the upcoming Tamil movie Thamezharasan, where he will be sharing the screen with Vijay Anthony, Suresh Gopi and Remya Nambeesan.

(with inputs from IANS)