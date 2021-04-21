Labs, ambulances and more: Numbers for COVID-19 assistance in TN, Chennai

These resources include drug procurement, hospital occupancy and helplines numbers for Chennai and some other places in Tamil Nadu.

As India struggles to grapple with a second wave of COVID-19 infections, Tamil Nadu is among the 10 states in India which account for 77.6% of positive cases in a day, as of April 20. The state recorded over 10,000 cases for the third consecutive day on Tuesday, with 10,986 new cases out of which Chennai accounted for 3,711. Chennai also has the highest number of active cases at 25,011. As cases rise, hereâ€™s a list of labs where you can get COVID-19 tests, people you can contact and so on in Chennai and some other places in Tamil Nadu, verified by TNM.

Private labs for home collection of samples (ICMR approved)

> Medall Healthcare: 7550177777

> Neuberg Diagnostics: 97003 69700 (IVR response has Tamil option also)

> Aarthi Scans and Labs: 75500 75500. Swabs will be collected at home the next day of booking, and results will be available within 24 hours of the test. The test costs Rs 1,700/- and the lab asks for a copy of your Aadhar card. Details of branches are available here.

> YRG Care, Chennai: Swab collection will be scheduled as per availability. Results of tests taken from 10 am on Day 1 to 8.30 am on Day 2 will be given by 2 pm on Day 2. The test costs Rs 1,700/-. Contact Mr Kosal at +91 9940034333 to schedule swab collection.

> Bioline Laboratory, Coimbatore: 04224200099. Appointments will be scheduled based on availability. Results of the test will be available in 24 hours. Each test costs Rs 1,500/-.

> Vivek Laboratories, Kanyakumari: 04652230108. Swabs will be collected at home and results of the same will be available in seven hours. More details here.

Medicines, oxygen, hospital beds

> Remdesivir is being provided by MrMed at minimum 20% below MRP to genuine patients, and is subject to stock availability. You can fill up this Google form or call 8939169999 to avail it.

> A real-time updated data on hospitals in Tamil Nadu with beds, oxygen, ICU etc along with contact numbers can be accessed here.

> Reach out to Aleem Rahman on Twitter @aleem_rahman, an individual whoâ€™s trying to help out with oxygen cylinder, based on stock and supply. According to the latest update, he has said that the distributor he is in touch with is facing a surge in demand.

> This spreadsheet, compiled by PsychoTech Services, an initiative to bring psychology and technology together to positively impact people's lives, lists several resources for hospitals and medicines (such as remdesivir) for several states, including Tamil Nadu. PsychoTech Services told TNM that this is part of its recent efforts to consolidate information, but that it could not comment on all data within the lists.

Ambulance services

> StanPlus is a private paid ambulance service all over India, and is also available in Tamil Nadu. Call 1800 121911911.

> Ambulance on Call, a private service which offers a variety of ambulances such as for basic life support, cardiac support etc. you can check them out at https://www.ambulanceoncall.com/ or call +91 98846 39400.

> Government ambulance number: 108

State government helplines

> Helplines for 24-hour assistance and information in Tamil Nadu: 044-29510400, 044-29510500

> Tele counselling helpline: Call 044-46122300 or 044-25384520 for emergency COVID-related assistance, medical advice on COVID-19 symptoms, information on COVID-19 testing centres, COVID Care Centres and COVID-19 vaccination centres. The helpline is also meant to provide callers with home isolation support, emergency medical support and contact tracing.

> Government tracker on hospital bed availability can be accessed here.

Fridays for Future has compiled an India-wide list of resources that includes remdesivir suppliers, city-specific resources, helplines and so on. Access it here. For another list of remdesivir distributors across Indian states, sorted alphabetically, click here.