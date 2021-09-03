Meghana Raj Sarja reveals Jr Chiruâ€™s name in a special video on Instagram

The actor made the reveal through a video that was also shared by ten-month-old Jr Chiruâ€™s uncle, actor Dhruva Sarja.

Flix Sandalwood

Putting an end to the long wait, actor Meghana Raj Sarja revealed the name of her son on social media. In a video featuring visuals of Meghana and late actor Chiranjeevi Sarjaâ€™s wedding, she revealed that her son has been named Raayan. Meghanaâ€™s ten-month-old son is fondly known as Jr Chiru, Chintu and Simba by the actor as well as fans. Many followers on social media have been eagerly waiting for Meghana to reveal the name.

The term Raayan reportedly translates to â€˜little princeâ€™ in Sanskrit, while the Arabic version refers to â€˜gates of paradise/ heavenâ€™. The video was also shared by Jr Chiruâ€™s uncle, actor Dhruva Sarja. Meghanaâ€™s husband, Sandalwood actor Chiranjeevi Sarja, passed away on June 7, 2020, aged 39, due to a cardiac arrest. At the time of his demise, Meghana was five months pregnant. Many politicians and actors visited her to pay their respects.

Earlier, actor Meghana, who has predominantly worked in Malayalam and Kannada films, shared with her social media followers that she is back on the sets. The actor is reportedly working on ad shoots and is likely to be signing movies in the upcoming months.

Meghana often takes to social media to share photos of Raayan. Meghana also threw a birthday bash when Raayan turned six-months old.

Meghana has been involved in movie promotions of late actor Chiranjeevi Sarjaâ€™s posthumous film releases. Meghana released a video urging fans to watch Ranam which marked the penultimate appearance of Chiranjeevi Sarja. Ranam was released in theatres on March 26. Helmed by director V Samudra, the movie stars Chetan Kumar, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Chiranjeevi Sarja in the lead roles.

Meanwhile, the trailer of Kannada movie Rajamarthanda, one of Chiranjeeviâ€™s last few movies as lead, was released on February 19. The trailer launch was special for the actorâ€™s family as well as fans since it was unveiled by Meghana and her baby boy Raayan, who was three-and-a-half months old at that time. Photos of Jr Chiru launching the trailer went viral, with Meghana seen holding Jr Chiruâ€™s finger to play the trailer. Chiranjeeviâ€™s brother Dhruva Sarja had stepped in to complete dubbing for the K Ramanarayan directorial Rajamarthanda.

