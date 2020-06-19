Meghana Raj writes heartbreaking tribute to Chiranjeevi Sarja

Chiranjeevi is survived by his wife Meghana who is pregnant.

Flix Tribute

Nearly two weeks after the untimely demise of Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja, his wife Meghana Raj took to social media to post a heart-wrenching tribute to him.

Meghana was also expecting her first child with Chiranjeevi when he died two weeks ago in Bengaluru after he was brought to the hospital in an unresponsive state.

Writing on Instagram, Meghana said, "Chiru, I have tried and tried again but I am unable to put in words what I want to tell you. All the words in the world cannot describe what you mean to me. My friend, my lover, my partner, my child, my confidante, my HUSBAND- you are much more than all of this. You are a piece of my soul Chiru." she said.

She described him as a guardian angel in her life. "An unfathomable pain shoots through my soul everytime I see the door and you don't walk in shouting "I am home". There is a sinking feeling in my heart when I can't touch you every minute of everyday. Like a thousand deaths, slow and painful. But then, like a magic spell I feel you around me. Every time I feel weak, you are around me like a guardian angel.You love me so much that you just couldn't," she added.

She further wrote about their unborn child. "You love me so much that you couldn't just leave me behind alone, could you? Our little one is your precious gift to me-a symbol of OUR LOVE- and I am eternally grateful to you for this sweet miracle. I can't wait to bring you back to earth, as our child. I can't wait to hold you again. Can't wait to see your smile again. Can't wait to hear that infectious laughter of yours that lights up the entire room. I will wait for you and you wait for me on the other side," she added.

The couple got married on May 2, 2018 after dating for years. Chiranjeevi Sarja passed away on June 7 after he was brought to the hospital in Bengaluru in an unresponsive state. His pupils were dilated and he did not have a carotid pulse, his doctors said. The last rites of the Sandalwood actor will be held at a farmhouse in Madhugiri, Tumkur, on June 8.

