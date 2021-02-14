Meghana Raj Sarja introduces her baby to the world as ‘Simba’

The actor has talked about her late husband, actor Chirranjeevi Sarja, wanting to show off their child to the world as Simba from 'The Lion King'.

Flix Sandalwood

Actor Meghana Raj Sarja introduced her baby, who is now around three and half months old, to the world through a video on Sunday. Calling him “our Little Prince” and “our Simba”, the actor shared a video which begins with a video from her engagement with late actor Chirranjeevi Sarja, where the two of them promise to love each other forever. Chirranjeevi tragically passed away in June 2020, two years after they were married, due to cardiac arrest.

The video shows Chirranjeevi Sarja, with the voice of Mufasa from The Lion King saying, “I never left you. I never will,” before introducing their baby as “Simba”. Meghana had previously talked about how Chirranjeevi wanted to show off his child like Simba in The Lion King. “Chiru had identified one balcony in the hospital we visited regularly for check up. He would tell me often that he would hold up our child and show it to the world on the day our baby was born. But I have learned that all plans can never come true,” she had told the media weeks after the baby’s birth.

Watch the video of Meghana and Chirranjeevi's baby:

The video ends with Meghana holding up the baby in front of a portrait of Chirranjeevi.

Meghana had interacted with the media for the first time since Chirranjeevi’s death in November, after a cradle ceremony held at her paternal residence. At the time, Meghana had said that they were looking for names for the baby based on an auspicious letter suggested by the family astrologer.

She had said that after Chirranjeevi’s death, she had many moments of weakness and learned several “lessons” the hard way. She spoke of immense pain, and hope for a happy future, after her baby’s birth. “After his death, I learned that it is very important to enjoy the happiness in the present. One never knows what tomorrow will be like,” Meghana had said. She also maintained that she would not quit acting, and would get back to working in films in some time.