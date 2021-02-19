Chiranjeevi Sarjaâ€™s son launches trailer of late actorâ€™s film â€˜Rajamarthandaâ€™

The actorâ€™s son, affectionately called Simba, was recently introduced to the world through a video by his mother, actor Meghana Raj.

Flix Sandalwood

The trailer of the Chiranjeevi Sarja starrer RajaMarthanda has been released on social media today. The trailer has been launched by the late actorâ€™s wife Meghana Raj and their son, who is around three and half months old, affectionately known as Chintu and Simba by their fans.

The action-packed trailer opens with the launch by Chintu, while Meghana is seen holding the little one's finger to play the trailer.

Watch the trailer of RajaMarthanda:

Chiranjeevi tragically passed away in June 2020, two years after marrying Meghana, due to cardiac arrest. Chiru's brother Dhruva Sarja has stepped in to help the producers of the RajaMarthanda, by agreeing to dub for his brother's character.

On Chiruâ€™s birth anniversary in October last year, a single from RajaMarthanda was released. The filmâ€™s shooting has been wrapped up and it is currently in the post-production mode. Reports are that Chiru wasnâ€™t able to complete dubbing for RajaMarthanda and his brother and actor Dhruva Sarja will be doing it now to ensure the film releases without any hitches.

Ramnarayan is directing this entertainer which has Om Prakash Rao making a cameo appearance. Deepti Sati plays the female lead in it. Triveni, who was seen in Tagaru, is the second female lead. Arjun Janya is the music composer for this flick and the cinematography is done by Jabez K Ganesh.

On October 17, Chiranjeeviâ€™s family, the film fraternity, and fans celebrated his birth anniversary. On his birthday eve, his film Shivarjuna was re-released. Incidentally, the film had hit the theatres before the lockdown was announced in March this year.

Before Shivarjuna, Chiruâ€™s last film to release was Aadya, which was released in February 2020. Aadya was a mystery thriller, directed by KM Chaitanya. It starred the late actor Chiranjeevi Sarja in the lead role along with Sruthi Hariharan.

Shivarjuna was a family action film written and directed by Shiva Thejas and bankrolled by M B Manjula Shivarjun under the banner Nischitha Combines. It starred Chiranjeevi Sarja, Amrutha Iyengar, and Akshatha Srinivas in the lead roles with Kishore, Tara, Avinash, and Kuri Prathap in the supporting roles. The background score and soundtrack for the film was done by Surag Kokila and the cinematography was handled by H C Venu with KM Prakash taking care of the edits.

Also, Chiruâ€™s Khaki, which comes with the tagline The Power of Common Man, was in the post production mode at the time of his untimely death. Reports have confirmed that Chiru is playing a cable operator in the film.

Wielding the megaphone for Khaki is the debut director Naveen Reddy. The film is bankrolled by Tharun Shivappa under the banner Tharun Talkies. The technical crew of Khaki includes Ritvik to compose music and Balu to crank the camera. Vidhyadhar has scripted the film.

(Content provided by Digital Native)