Meghana Raj promotes late husband Chiranjeevi Sarja’s posthumous film releases

Fans have extended their support to Meghana for promoting Chiranjeevi’s last few films including ‘Ranam’ and ‘Rajamarthanda’.

Flix Sandalwood

Following the untimely demise of her husband, late actor Chiranjeevi Sarja, actor Meghana Raj has taken to social media to promote the posthumous release of late actor Chiranjeevi’s last few films including Ranam and Rajamartha nda.

Promoting her husband, late actor Chiranjeevi Sarja’s movie Rana m, Meghana released a video urging fans to watch the movie. Ranam marks the penultimate appearance of Chiranjeevi Sarja, following his untimely demise due to a cardiac arrest on June 7 last year. Speaking about the specialty of Chiranjeevi’s role in the movie, Meghana stated that he essays the role of an encounter specialist. She expressed that she has always been a fan of Chiranjeevi’s stunt sequences on screen. She also added that Ranam is action-packed and has unique stunts in store for audiences. Meghana also elucidated how the movie touches upon sensitive and important themes such as struggles faced by farmers, politics and youth among others. Appreciating the director V Samudra and adding that the movie features a star-studded cast, Meghana requested people to watch the movie in theatres.

Good to see @meghanasraj supporting producers in the absence of #Chiranjeevisarja. pic.twitter.com/M0dXLcv3Ni — Karnataka Box Office | ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ಬಾಕ್ಸ್ ಆಫೀಸ್ (@Kannada_BO) March 22, 2021

Ranam was released in theatres on March 26. Bankrolled by R Srinivas, the movie stars Chetan Kumar, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Chiranjeevi Sarja in the lead roles. Ranam also featured other actors such as Rahul Dev and Sadhu Kokila among others in pivotal roles.

When the movie hit the big screens, actor Chiranjeevi’s fans expressed their grief over his untimely death and also paid their tribute by posting photos and videos of the cutouts. Meghana Raj reshared the photo of a huge cutout of her husband on March 26. Adorned with garlands, the cutout, which was placed outside a theatre in Karnataka, features Chiranjeevi as an encounter specialist. The photo went viral on social media shortly after it was reshared by Meghana.

The trailer of upcoming Kannada movie Rajamarthanda, one of Chiranjeevi’s last few movies as lead, was released on February 19. The trailer launch was special since the trailer was unveiled by Meghana and her son, who was around three and half months old at that time. Their son is fondly known as Chintu, Simba and Jr Chiru by Meghana as well as fans. Photos of Jr Chiru launching the trailer went viral, wherein Meghana is seen holding her baby boy’s finger to play the trailer. Chiranjeevi’s brother Dhruva Sarja recently stepped in and completed dubbing for the K Ramanarayan directorial Rajama rthanda.

Fans have extended their support to Meghana for promoting the posthumous release of late actor Chiranjeevi Sarja’s movies. Producers of the films too have thanked Meghana for her contribution.