Meghana Raj Sarja returns to acting, shares pic from sets

Actor Meghana Raj took to Instagram recently to announce that she is returning to acting as her son, Jr Chiru, turned nine months old on June 22.

Flix Sandalwood

Actor Meghana Raj took to Instagram on Friday to announce that she is returning to acting, as her son, Jr Chiru turned nine months old on June 22. Meghana shared a photo from the sets where she is seen holding a script. Sharing the photo, she wrote: “#JrC turns nine months old today and i celebrate by facing the camera after a year #backtobasics (sic).” Meghana is yet to reveal details about the shoot. Many of Meghana’s friends from the film fraternity including actors Nazriya Nazim, Prajwal and Samyuktha Hornad dropped comments, extending their support and encouraging the actor.

Meghana was last seen in the 2019 Kannada mythological war film Kurukshetra which featured an ensemble cast including actors Darshan, Ambareesh, V Ravichandran P, Ravishanker, Sonu Sood and Haripirya among others. Written by JK Bharavi and directed by Naganna, the film is based on the Mahabharata. The film hit the big screens on August 9. The Tamil as well as the Malayalam versions were released in Tamil Nadu and Kerala respectively, following the Kannada release. Prior to Kurukshetra, Meghana was seen in the 2019 Kannada film Onti.

Earlier, Meghana had shared photos from her son’s party, when he turned six months old. Jr Chiru is seen donning blue ethnic clothes while Meghana is seen holding her baby boy. In the caption, Meghana wrote: “6 months have gone by ... u can now say all ur gaas and goos perfectly! Appa and i love u so much! ️ big thank you to @drivyaraj @bhavyagowda.07 @newd2media and team for this beautiful surprise! @ sumayadesignerstudio for the wonderful outfits... photography by @shreyasshettyphotography . .. #JrC definitely enjoyed wearing his very first ethnic outfit!! #chiranjeevisarja # JrC #Simba.”

Meghana gave birth to Jr Chiru on October 22 last year. Interestingly, he was born on the same day as Meghana and late actor Chiranjeevi’s engagement. She was five months pregnant at the time of late actor Chiranjeevi Sarja’s demise due to a cardiac arrest.