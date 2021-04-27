Actor Meghana Raj celebrates as Jr Chiru turns six months old

Fan-made artwork including graphic posters, photos and videos poured in on social media.

Actor Meghana Raj and late actor Chiranjeevi Sarja’s son, who is fondly known as Simba and Jr Chiru by fans, recently turned six months old. Fan-made artwork including graphic posters, photos and videos poured in on social media.

In order to celebrate the occasion, Meghana threw a blue-themed birthday bash with cupcakes, balloons, cake and other decorations. Sharing photos from the celebration, Meghana penned a heartfelt note in the caption. Jr Chiru is seen donning blue ethnic clothes while Meghana is seen holding her baby boy.

“6 months have gone by ... u can now say all ur gaas and goos perfectly! Appa and i love u so much! ️ big thank you to @drivyaraj @bhavyagowda.07 @newd2media and team for this beautiful surprise! @ sumayadesignerstudio for the wonderful outfits... photography by @shreyasshettyphotography . .. #JrC definitely enjoyed wearing his very first ethnic outfit!! #chiranjeevisarja # JrC #Simba,”Meghana wrote in the caption. Meghana gave birth to Jr Chiru on October 22 last year. Interestingly, Simba was born on the same day as Meghana and late actor Chiranjeevi’s engagement.

She was five months pregnant at the time of late actor Chiranjeevi Sarja’s untimely demise due to a cardiac arrest.

Meghana is an active Instagram user. She often uses the platform to post adorable photos of Jr Chiru, shares memes, images with her friends and also posts awareness videos. Recently, she reshared a video posted by actor Sameera Reddy wherein a medical expert answered queries and FAQs explaining how parents are supposed to take care of kids who have contracted the novel coronavirus. Sharing the video on her Instagram story, Meghana expressed how she started panicking when her son tested positive for the virus when he was only two months old. "I remember panicking every single moment when my son was tested positive ...and he was hardly 2 months old. This can help! Very important! (sic),” Meghana wrote.