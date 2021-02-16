Dhruva Sarja completes dubbing for Chiranjeevi Sarja in 'Rajamarthanda'

The film's trailer will be screened during the intermission of Dhruva Sarja's 'Pogaru'.

Flix Sandalwood

Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja suffered a massive heart attack and breathed his last on June 7 the last year. His demise not only came as a huge shock to his fans but also to celebrities across the South.

Chiru's last film Rajamarthanda which was wrapped up much before his demise had dubbing portions pending. Later it was reported that Chiru's brother Dhruva Sarja has stepped in to help the producers of the former's upcoming film, Rajamarthanda, by agreeing to dub for his brother's character.

The latest update is that Dhruva has completed dubbing for his brother's portions and according to reports, the trailer of the film will be screened during the intermission of Dhruva Sarja's Pogaru, which is all set to release on February 19.

Rajamarthanda has been directed by Ram Narayan which has Om Prakash Rao making a cameo appearance. Deepti Sati plays Chiruâ€™s lead pair in it. Triveni, who was seen in Tagaru, is the second heroine. Arjun Janya is the music composer for this flick and the cinematography is done by Jabez K Ganesh.

Chiranjeevi Sarja is the brother of actor Dhruv Sarja and nephew of Arjun Sarja. His grandfather is the veteran Kannada actor Shakti Prasad. He made his acting debut with Vayuputra in 2009 and has acted in films such as Chiru, Dandam Dashagunam (Kakka Kakka remake) and got married to actor Meghna Raj in 2017.

Chiranjeevi was just 35 when he breathed his last after suffering a cardiac arrest on June 7 in Bangalore. At that moment, Chiranjeevi's wife and actror Meghana Raj Sarja was pregnant with their first child. Meghana gave birth to a baby boy last year and recently she took to social media and shared an adorable video revealing the face of their son.

Chiruâ€™s last film release was Aadya which released in February this year. Aadya was a mystery thriller, directed by KM Chaitanya, starred the late actor Chiranjeevi Sarja in the lead role along with Sruthi Hariharan. The star had also inked a deal to star in the Kannada movie April this year. The official pooja of this film happened earlier this year but the shooting did not commence due to the lockdown. Sadly, the actor passed away in June this year. It was supposed to be directed by Satya Rayala and produced by Narayan Babu.

(Content provided by Digital Native)