General Elections 2024: Tamil Nadu to go to polls in first phase on April 19

The VCK will be fighting from two constituencies – Villupuram and Chidambaram, both of which are reserved constituencies.

The CPI has been allocated two seats–Tiruppur and Nagai in Tamil Nadu. Similarly, the CPI(M) will also contest in two constituencies – Madurai and Dindigul. The KMDK will contest from Namakkal and the IUML from Ramanathapuram. Which constituency the MDMK will contest from is yet to be decided. While MNM has been given only one Rajya Sabha ticket, the party has promised to campaign across all 40 constituencies for the DMK.

AIADMK and allies for 2024 general elections

Significantly, this time, the AIADMK has decided not to fight the elections with its traditional ally, the BJP. After a series of very public spats between both parties in the state, the AIADMK officially pulled out of the NDA in September last year. So far, the party has been officially maintaining its stance that there is no possibility of going back to its alliance with the BJP. This will also be the first election in which Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) will be contesting after becoming the AIADMK’s general secretary.

So far, the party has allied with the Puratchi Bharatham (one seat) and All India Forward Bloc (AIFB). The BJP’s former partner in the state, Puthiya Tamilagam (PT) also announced its alliance with the AIADMK earlier this month.

Seat-sharing and the list of constituencies allocated to the AIFB and PT are yet to be announced.