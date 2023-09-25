AIADMK cuts ties with BJP, walks out of NDA

Annamalai claimed that Muthuramalinga Thevar questioned Annadurai for speaking ill of Goddess Umaiyaval at a temple event and that the former CM “went into hiding” in Madurai because Muthuramalinga Thevar was angry. Following his comments, the AIADMK leaders noted that there was no evidence to back up Annamalai’s claims.

Annamalai had previously in 2023 insinuated that the tenure under former CM Jayalalithaa was one of the most corrupt administrations in Tamil Nadu. Following this, AIADMK adopted a resolution against Annamalai, calling him 'politically immature and inexperienced'.

Annamalai also made headlines after bashing the “political culture” of Tamil Nadu post which the AIADMK leaders entered into a war of words. However, both the parties decided to reconcile in April 2023, after Union Home Minister Amit Shah and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami met in Delhi.

It was on September 18, Jayakumar had previously announced that the two parties will be breaking ties at a press meet. Reacting strongly to Annamalai’s repeated jibes at former Chief Ministers CN Annadurai and J Jayalalithaa, Jayakumar scoffed that the BJP state chief would not be able to go past NOTA if he contested without an alliance in the 2024 general elections.

Jayakumar had previously said, “Annamalai doesn’t desire an alliance with the AIADMK although other BJP workers want it. Should we tolerate all this criticism of our leaders? BJP can’t set foot here (Tamil Nadu) if we are not with them. As far as the alliance is concerned, it is not there. BJP is not with AIADMK. But it can all be decided only during elections, and that is the party’s stand.”