Tamil Nadu actor Sarath Kumar disbands AISMK, merges party with BJP

Tamil actor Sarath Kumar has announced that his political party, the All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi (AISMK), will be merged with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In a statement on March 12, Tuesday, Sarath Kumar said the merger with BJP was for a nationalistic cause.

Earlier in the day, he told mediapersons that the BJP would perform extremely well in the upcoming general elections. A popular actor in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada movies, Sarath Kumar is a former Rajya Sabha member who also served as a legislator from the Tenkasi Assembly seat. He has aligned with the DMK and the AIADMK in the past. According to reports, Sharath Kumar is likely to contest the Lok Sabha elections from Tirunelveli.