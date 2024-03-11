TTV Dhinakaran’s AMMK allies with BJP, pledges “unconditional support”

TTV Dhinakaran’s Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) announced its alliance with the BJP, ahead of the upcoming general elections. Announcing the alliance, Dhinakaran, who is the nephew of Jayalalithaa’s former aide VK Sasikala, has also said that AMMK has promised the BJP “unconditional support.” The details of the seat-sharing agreement between the AMMK and the BJP is yet to be finalized.

Addressing the media on Monday, March 11, Dhinakaran said, “The alliance with the BJP is confirmed. I spoke on the phone with BJP state president K Annamalai and the former minister Kishan Reddy. I have promised them unconditional support to the BJP alliance.”

He added, “The BJP will definitely form the government again in India. Everybody knows that Narendra Modi will be the Prime Minister again. The AMMK will work like a squirrel in order to help the BJP gain a victory in Tamil Nadu as well.” Dhinakaran’s comparison of the AMMK to a squirrel is a reference to the Hindu belief that a squirrel offered pebbles to the deity Ram in order to build the so-called ‘Ram Sethu’ bridge—the chain of natural limestone shoals between India and Sri Lanka.