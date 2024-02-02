Actor Vijay launches political party named Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam

In 2021, Vijay and his father and director SA Chandrasekar had a very public tussle leading to the end of the political association Vijay Makkal Iyakkam (VMI). The association had been registered by Chandrasekar under the Tamil Nadu Societies Registration Act in June 2020. At the time, Chandrasekar had claimed that he was only following the wishes of his Vijay’s fans. Vijay initially distanced himself from VMI and then went on to file a case against Chandrasekar and his mother Shoba Sekar after which the association was dissolved in 2021. Interestingly, Chandrasekar gave a public speech earlier this week , making several comments about his son’s career and choice of films.

Vijay’s cryptic statements regarding his political entry increased in 2023. In July, the actor said that he would “ quit acting if he entered politics ”. The same month, TVMI held a conference for students who had passed Classes 10 and 12 which was presided over by Vijay. At the conference, where he distributed cash prices of Rs 5,000 to toppers, he made his displeasure with existing parties very clear . He also encouraged students to read the works of DR BR Ambedkar, Dravidian leader and rationalist Periyar, and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Kamarajar who had been part of the Congress. At the time, TNM had also learnt from sources that TVMI members had been tasked with forming booth committees and that Vijay was in talks with political strategists.