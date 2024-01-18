‘Against demolition of mosque to build temple’: Udhayanidhi Stalin on Ram Temple

Tamil Nadu Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin has made a strong statement about the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The consecration of the temple is being conducted as a grand affair on January 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be presiding over the consecration ceremony.

Speaking to media in Ernakulam, Kerala, on Thursday, January 18 the minister said, “As Kalaignar [the late M Karunanidhi] said, we are not against any religion or belief. We don’t have a problem with a temple coming up there [Ayodhya]. We cannot agree with the demolition of the mosque that was already there in order to build the temple. As our treasurer [TR Baalu] said, do not mix religion and politics.”