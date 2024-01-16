Ram temple inauguration in Ayodhya: A look at the developments so far

Celebrities likely to attend: Apart from political leaders such as BJP veteran LK Advani and BJP president JP Nadda, the invitees include Bollywood stars Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut as well as cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli. Industrialists Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, and Gautam Adani have also been extended an invitation. Actors Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhlia, who played the roles of Ram and Sita in the popular 1980s TV serial Ramayan, are also expected to attend the ceremony. Delegates from around 50 countries have also been invited.

Modi’s schedule in run-up to inauguration: PM Modi announced that over the next two days he will pray at the Veerabhadra Temple, Lepakshi in Andhra Pradesh and also hear verses from the Ranganatha Ramayana in Telugu. On January 17, he will pray at the Guruvayur Temple and Thriprayar Shree Ramaswami Temple in Kerala.

Dry day and meat ban: Some of the BJP-ruled states have declared a dry day on January 22. The states are Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Assam, Uttarakhand, and Chhattisgarh. The meat traders in the city of Lucknow have also decided not to sell meat on the day. The Uttar Pradesh government has declared a holiday for all schools.

Increased security measures: Security measures have been amped up and multiple drones and even Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology for facial recognition is being used to ensure safety on January 22. Expectedly, CCTVs have been fitted all over the city of Ayodhya.

Airport and railway station inauguration: On December 30, the revamped Ayodhya railway station was inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi. Two Amrit Bharat and six Vande Barat trains were also flagged off on the day. The Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya was also inaugurated on the same day. The airport, which became operational on January 6, is expected to handle the anticipated heavy rush of people from January 23.