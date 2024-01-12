Four prominent Shankaracharyas to skip inauguration of Ram temple: Here’s why

The top spiritual leaders in Sanatan Hindu Dharma, Shankaracharyas, have announced that they would not attend the inauguration ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya. According to multiple reports, Prime Minister Modi being considered the chief guest and the fact that the construction of the temple is not over has irked the spiritual leaders. While two of them – Shankaracharya Swami Shri Avimukteshwarananda Saraswati of Badrikashram Jyotirmath in Uttarakhand and Shankaracharya Swami Shri Nischalananda Saraswati of Purvaamnaya Govardhanmath based in Puri – have explicitly stated that they wouldn’t attend, the stand of two others – Shankaracharya Swami Shri Bharati Teerth Ji of Sringeri Mutt and Shankaracharya Shri Swami Sadanand Saraswati of Paschimannaya Dwarka Shardapeeth – is not yet clear.

Shankaracharya Swami Shri Avimukteshwarananda Saraswati of Badrikashram Jyotirmath in Uttarakhand said that they were “not anti-Modi”, but did not want to be “anti-dharamashashtra” either. He also said that there was no rush to inaugurate the temple on January 22, without completion of the construction.

“It is the duty of the Shankaracharyas to follow and enforce the shashtra vidhi. Now the shashtra vidhi is being ignored. The first thing to note is that the temple is not yet complete, and prayers are in progress. There is no such situation that this should be done suddenly. See, on the night of December 22, an idol was placed there. That was a situation. That night when the structure was being lifted [referring to Babri Masjid], then no Shankaracharya asked this question. Because it was a situation. But now when it is not necessary to inaugurate on January 22, the incomplete temple is being consecrated. So how can we accept this?” he said.