How 1500 Dalits converting to Islam in a TN village set the stage for Ram Rath Yatra

In this series, we travel back to the turbulent 1990s to see what impact the Ram Janmabhoomi movement had on south India. We found that Karnataka was as enthusiastic then as it is now about militant Hindutva. But the other states in the region weren't entirely immune to the flames of hate.

Four decades ago, an incident in a small village in Tamil Nadu’s Tirunelveli set in motion a range of events that would have a lasting impact on the history and political developments in the country. In February 1981, Meenakshipuram, the village in question, witnessed nearly 1,500 Dalits (around 200 families) convert to Islam, exhausted by the caste oppression from dominant castes. Shortly after the conversions, the village was renamed Rahmat Nagar.