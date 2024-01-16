‘Ayodhya Ram temple has divided, not united India’: Shankaracharya of Jyotish Peeth

Karan Thapar writes:

I will leave you to get the details from the interview, where Swami Avimukteshwaranand ji spoke in Hindi and the questions are a mixture of English and Hindi. However, let me in broad terms point out that Swamiji’s argument is that it’s against the dharma shastras to perform the Prana Pratishtha of a murti before the temple is complete. He also pointed out that the mahurat has not been correctly chosen revealing that, in fact, the Jyotish in Kashi was told to identify a mahurat in January rather than the most appropriate mahurat for the Prana Pratishtha.

Swami Avimukteshwaranand made clear that he is not anti-Modi but accepted that the building of the Ram temple as well as the propaganda surrounding the Prana Pratishtha have politicised the temple. He said he completely agreed with comments made by the Shankaracharya of Puri and reported by The Hindu on January 14 where the Shankaracharya said: “Politicians have their limits and they have responsibility under the Constitution. There are rules and restrictions in the religious and spiritual domain and these rules should be followed. Interfering in every area by politicians is insanity…overstepping these rules for propagating one’s name is an act of rebellion against God.”

When asked whether the Shankaracharya of Puri was hinting at Modi, the Shankaracharya of Jyotish Peeth said nothing has been hidden and it’s quite clear that the reference is to the Prime Minister.

In the interview, the Shankaracharya was asked how Lord Ram, who Hindus view as Maryada Purushottam, would view what is happening in his name at the Prana Pratishtha. The Swami agreed that he is worried that the politicization of the Ram temple is dividing India rather than uniting India and also creating divisions among its Hindu population.

In the interview, Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati was asked whether he was in favour of temples replacing existing mosques in Kashi and Mathura and said that that the issue should be resolved by consensus with wise Hindus and wise Muslims sitting together and people returning to each other what has been wrongly taken from them.