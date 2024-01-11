BJP’s politics over Ram Mandir inauguration event dividing Hindus: Karnataka CM

“The BJP and RSS leaders who give lectures on Hindu religion, culture and rituals stand exposed as they are silent on PM Modi inaugurating an incomplete temple. The Congress party has been firm on its stand over the Ram temple since the day controversy began. We were committed to the stand that the court’s decision would be accepted. There is no confusion in this regard. Even Muslim brothers have also accepted the verdict of the court and proved their faith in the judiciary,” he stated.

He added that Modi, who is completing 10 years of his rule, does not have the confidence to go before the people with his achievements but is attempting to create a Hindu wave by inaugurating the incomplete Ram Mandir ahead of the Lok Sabha polls and hiding his failures.

“The people who are observing politics being played in the name of Ram by the BJP and the Sangh Parivar for the last 30 years, won’t support them. The people have already started asking for accounts on funds collected for bricks,” Siddaramaiah added.

“We are not opposed to Hinduism. We condemn untouchability, casteism, blind rituals and beliefs in the name of religion. We are totally against bringing religion into politics. We will oppose the fake Hindutva of the BJP and the Sangh Parivar and we won’t bother about setbacks in politics,” he said.