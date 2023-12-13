Kaathal’s Mathew to Anjali in Aattam, eight best Malayalam film characters this year

This year saw the release of roughly 240 films in Malayalam, and apart from a few select standouts, one can safely say that a majority of them had mediocre, run-of-the-mill content. Even in terms of box office performances, it has been a mixed bag for Malayalam cinema. Even as a few much-hyped films ( King of Kotha ) nosedived at the box office, mainstream masala films (RDX, Kannur Squad ) continue to have a dedicated audience. We had a surprise winner with Romancham early this year, a film headlined mostly by new actors (along with Soubin Shahir). But perhaps the biggest surprise of this year was Jeo Baby’s Kaathal: The Core , featuring Mammootty as a gay man trapped in a heterosexual marriage, which garnered substantial success at the box office.

But now, as we are making that year-end list, we realise there simply weren’t enough great characters to make it to a Top 10 list. Here we have picked a few of our favourite characters of 2023.

Spoilers ahead.

Mathew - Kaathal

Mathew Devassy (Mammootty) would have probably lived the rest of his life hiding, if Omana (Jyothika) hadn’t thrown him out of his self-imposed emotional and carnal exile. If not for that moment of truth that knocked him out of his cautious existence, he would have continued the façade of a devout family man. Mathew is a representation of several such gay men trapped in heterosexual marriages, for fear of being ostracised in society. And director Jeo Baby brought him out of the closet, forcing a society still hung up on heteronormative ideas to acknowledge the existence of love beyond the binary.