Mammootty’s gay protagonist in Kaathal is how a megastar can use stardom for good

There is a problematic scene in Mammootty’s 2001 Malayalam film Rakshasa Rajavu, where his irritable cop character reprimands the heroine for wearing “provocative clothes”. A comment under a recent Instagram troll reel of the scene reads, “The way Mammootty progressed as an actor is astonishing. From portraying such characters with regressive ideas to playing Mathew in Kaathal - The Core, his evolution is really impressive.” This comment encapsulates the impact a superstar like the big M can make on society when he reflects on his own choices while tapping into the transformative potential of a mass medium like cinema. And Mammootty has been attempting to make this difference for quite a while now, in various ways.

In director Ram’s 2018 Tamil language film Peranbu, where Mammootty played Amudhavan - father to a child battling cerebral palsy, trans woman actor Anjali Ameer played Meera. Anjali’s role is important and her transness quite incidental in the film, and though the decision to cast her is definitely not a reason to pedestalise the film’s lead actor, credit is due to Mammootty for being cognisant of the importance of inclusivity and non-appropriation in a film. It was reported at the time that the superstar insisted on giving Anjali, who was a model back then, a chance to act. This is especially significant in the context of his contemporaries looking eager to be paired with the most sought-after heroines for eyeballs and box office numbers. When the film was announced, the news of Anjali being featured in a Mammootty film also paved the way for a discourse surrounding trans representation in films, and the responsibility of superstars in backing marginalised actors.

Another significant film in Mammootty’s recent filmography is Puzhu, the 2022 Malayalam film directed by debutant Ratheena. In the film, he played Kuttan, a dominant caste antagonist who murders his sister (Parvathy Thiruvothu) for marrying a Dalit man. Many who watched it called Kuttan an “exaggerated, unrealistic” character, asking “whether casteism of this kind still exists in Kerala.” The film created quite a ripple among critics and film buffs, with most of them unanimously lauding Mammootty for his portrayal of the problematic man.

But none of these choices came without consequence for the megastar, though his stature and privilege may have cushioned him quite a bit from being drastically affected. After Puzhu, he was accused of spreading bias against caste Hindu men, and his own Muslim identity was used to make this attack more pointed. Kaathal too is a huge financial gamble for Mammootty, considering he may have known that the film would not pass the censorship rules of Middle-Eastern countries like Kuwait and Qatar, an important market for Malayalam cinema. He has also been attacked by incel groups on social media, with many clamouring for a boycott of the film, which according to them “gives a wrong message to the younger generation”. Even here, Mammootty’s Muslim identity has been dragged through the mud to emphasise his “disrespect for the tenets of his own faith.”

This is definitely not to say that Mammootty’s most proximate contemporary back home, superstar Mohanlal, or other actors of their stature across industries have not trodden unconventional paths. In the 1980s and 90s, if Mammootty played a clinically depressed hero in Thaniyavarthanam (1987), the endearing Vaikkom Muhammed Basheer in Mathilukal (1990), a feudal caste oppressor in Vidheyan (1994), and an introverted protagonist in Bhoothakannadi (1997), Mohanlal too had a diverse cinematic run with Kireedam (1989), Vasthuhara (1991), Kamaladalam (1992), Kanmadam (1998), and Vanaprastham (1999) among others. Other megastars like Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth, and even Shah Rukh Khan up north, have had a similar diversity in their outings, but it is Mammootty’s stardom that has perhaps aged better because of the comparatively progressive films he has chosen in recent times.