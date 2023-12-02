‘We were like Mathew & Omana’: A gay man’s ex-wife pens letter to Jeo Baby, Mammootty

Spoiler alert: This letter contains major spoilers including story and plot points

Dear Jeo Baby and Mammootty sir,

This week, my ex-husband Rajesh Pandathil and I went to a movie theatre, the first time since COVID-19, to watch your movie Kaathal - The Core. Rajesh’s brother-in-law had watched the film and called to tell us that “it’s your story.” We are a couple like Mathew and Omana, a homosexual man married to a heterosexual woman. We too recently got divorced after a marriage that lasted 20 years. We too have an 18-year-old daughter who stood by us and encouraged us to find our own paths. We are yet to encounter another couple like us off-screen. So we were curious, excited, and also worried at the prospect of seeing someone live a similar life, albeit on screen.

Jeo Baby, thank you for making this movie. This is definitely a story that needs to be told. And Mammootty, thank you, sir, for essaying the role of a closeted homosexual man with such finesse. I loved your expressions, constantly confused and almost scared. You have understood and embodied this man.

I like the warmth between Omana and Mathew, the protagonists of Kaathal. I like the care they have for each other at least towards the end of the film. I love the scene where Femi, the couple’s daughter, after having a brief and candid conversation with her father, watches him walk away with care, concern, and love. As someone who lived through some of the issues portrayed in the film, I know these are what makes any relationship deep and meaningful.

Rajesh and I got a divorce a few months ago and were planning to write about our life. This was not in pursuit of some quick fame, but because we thought our society still lacked awareness, and that it might help other couples like us who are trapped in similar marriages. In the darkness of the movie theatre, which reminded us of the symbolic closet that we used to be in (yes, the moment he came out to me 15 years ago, I too entered that closet with him), we both cried our eyes out. It was triggering and cathartic at the same time to watch Omana and Mathew. And now that you have made this movie, it gives us a context to tell our story.