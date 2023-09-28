Kannur Squad review: Mammootty’s thriller treads between heroic and grounded

The first glimpse of Mammootty in Kannur Squad, behind a foggy windshield and in the company of men, grows spectacular as the wiper clears the mist away and reveals his face, calculatedly still. Uplifting music flows into the semi-darkness of dawn the car parks in. It is not exactly a ‘mass’ entry, just momentarily awesome. The mood of the film is more mass-lite, treading somewhere between heroic and grounded. Roby Varghese Raj, the director, gives a few cinematic strokes, minimal and essential, to the real story of a police squad in Kerala, played by Mammootty and his team of three men. At more than 160 minutes, the film stays engaging and almost unapologetically violent, while trying to show the human element in tragedy.

Roby’s brother and actor Rony David Raj has scripted the film and plays a member of the dream squad. Shabareesh Varma and Azeez Nedumangad play the other two. Together they are George, Jayan, Shafi, and Jose (Mammootty, Rony, Shabareesh, and Azeez in that order). Their personal lives, sparing George who is said to have no family, are fleetingly shown, a testimony to the little time they have for themselves. All four are on the road, risking lives and travelling far, with very little power in their hands. It takes a little getting used to, seeing Mammootty play a subordinate to many, taking orders and hardly talking back, a contrast to his popular police characters.

Not that George is not a fighter, just rooted and extremely committed. He rarely expresses emotion, except sparks of impatience when one or the other of his men does something rash. Protective without making a scene about it, he guides the men through one of their most challenging assignments to date – catching a few criminals who killed a rich businessman, brutally attacked his family, and remain untraceable. The difficulty comes not in finding the identities but in nabbing the men who appear to spring up in new and faraway districts across the country every few days. Superintendents of Police Cholan (Kishore Kumar G) and Krishnalal (Vijayaraghavan) give the squad 10 days.